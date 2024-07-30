One-Off Kawasaki KLR650 Street Tracker Is Lean and Packed Full of Premium Goodies

Here, at autoevolution, we love a great success story from the custom motorcycle world. Take, for example, 485 Designs over in Denver, Colorado, the brainchild of a young lad and talented builder named Nick Mercer. He founded 485 right after finishing high school, and the whole thing quickly snowballed into what it is today. Custom bikes are Nick’s specialty, of course, but he also crafts bespoke exhausts for cars.
What we’re here for are his two-wheeled creations, though, more specifically a rad Kawasaki KLR650 street tracker you’ll probably love to bits. The mastermind at 485 started with a 2006 model showing just 4,000 miles (about 6,400 km) on the odo, so he didn’t have to worry about mechanical gremlins too much. Once the bike had been dismantled, Nick had its main frame sand-blasted while deleting the rear section altogether.
In its stead, we now find a much shorter custom subframe built from scratch, complete with a multi-function LED lighting strip out back. The tubing is topped with a handsome black leather seat, which was stitched together with orange thread for contrast. Further ahead, you’ll notice an aftermarket fuel tank made of steel, featuring much slimmer proportions than the bulbous stock part once worn by the KLR.
The updated attire is delightfully minimalistic, with the only other bodywork components used here being a flat track-style number board and a high-mounted fender up front. In addition, a handmade skid plate keeps the engine’s underside well out of harm’s way. Nick also went to town in the footwear department, deleting the factory wheels in favor of anodized aftermarket parts from Warp 9 Racing.
These fresh rims are hugged by grippy Michelin rubber and laced to billet aluminum wheel hubs via stainless-steel spokes. A huge upgrade for the front running gear was on the menu, too, with a Suzuki GSX-R750's inverted forks and Tokico brake calipers making their way onto the Kawi. Wave-style aftermarket discs and braided stainless-steel hoses are also part of the braking package up north.
Front-end illumination comes from an LED bar mounted above the number board, while the cockpit area houses a ProTaper handlebar with adjustable brake and clutch levers. The KLR’s single-cylinder mill was obviously in tip-top shape with just 4k miles on the clock, so its internal workings were left completely untouched. Some intake and exhaust mods were more than welcome, though.
Air flows in through an aftermarket pod filter, and exhaust gases are routed via custom high-mounted pipework made of stainless-steel. Ultimately, the plumbing ends in a reverse megaphone muffler right below the seat. Last but not least, the livery chosen by 485 is what really ties everything together, with a striking mixture of orange, black, and grey we can’t get enough of.
