One-Off Honda XR650R Is a Parts Bin Special of Sorts, Looks Ready for Off-Road Fun

Spencer Parr knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity, so it is perhaps no surprise that his custom bikes always look as flawless as they do. He operates as Parr Motorcycles out of Brownsburg, Indiana, and the bespoke gem pictured here was built in his garage over an extended period. As it is Spencer’s personal ride, he was free to take the transformation process wherever he pleased.
It just had to be done in time for the 2022 edition of the Dream Build-Off show hosted by Roland Sands Design, and the first step involved picking a suitable donor. That didn’t come as a complete motorcycle, but rather as a Honda XR650R’s frame bought off eBay for just $200. With the order placed, Spencer also sourced a swingarm and various other bits he would later need for the build.
To kick things off, he cleaned up the swingarm and XR frame before wrapping them both in a layer of clear Cerakote. The next step involved a nice bit of fabrication work, with Spencer creating an all-new subframe from scratch and neatly attaching it to the main chassis. A handmade electronics box is fitted in between the rear frame tubing, and a thin leather saddle from Dane Utech can be spotted up top.
The seat’s upper section features perforated upholstery outlined by gold stitching, but the sides are wrapped in standard black leather. A Honda CRF’s modified rear fender can be spotted right behind the saddle, while the gas tank placed further ahead had once belonged to an XL500S. Up north, the bike’s bodywork consists of a high-mounted fender and custom fork guards.
A custom skid plate encases the underside of the engine, which was taken from a different XR650R and thoroughly upgraded for improved performance. It now features a 680cc big bore kit and a compression ratio of 11:1, as well as some fresh breathing equipment for ample airflow. A Lectron carb is present on the intake side of things, inhaling through a premium Uni foam filter.
On the other hand, a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust is also present, and cooling is taken care of by twin radiators. The motorcycle’s running gear doesn’t let down, either, with front-end suspension duties now taken care of by the repurposed Showa forks of a Honda CRF. An XR monoshock is located at the back, and the whole ordeal rolls on gold Excel hoops measuring 19 inches up north and 17 inches down south.
Their rims are enveloped in dual-purpose Shinko 705 rubber, but unsprung territory is also occupied by top-shelf braking hardware. For the final touches, Spencer installed LED lighting, serrated billet aluminum foot pegs, and an array of aftermarket parts in the cockpit. Among them, there is a fresh handlebar with Biltwell grips, as well as a Garmin Zumo XT GPS for navigation.
To kick things off, he cleaned up the swingarm and XR frame before wrapping them both in a layer of clear Cerakote. The next step involved a nice bit of fabrication work, with Spencer creating an all-new subframe from scratch and neatly attaching it to the main chassis. A handmade electronics box is fitted in between the rear frame tubing, and a thin leather saddle from Dane Utech can be spotted up top.
The seat’s upper section features perforated upholstery outlined by gold stitching, but the sides are wrapped in standard black leather. A Honda CRF’s modified rear fender can be spotted right behind the saddle, while the gas tank placed further ahead had once belonged to an XL500S. Up north, the bike’s bodywork consists of a high-mounted fender and custom fork guards.
A custom skid plate encases the underside of the engine, which was taken from a different XR650R and thoroughly upgraded for improved performance. It now features a 680cc big bore kit and a compression ratio of 11:1, as well as some fresh breathing equipment for ample airflow. A Lectron carb is present on the intake side of things, inhaling through a premium Uni foam filter.
On the other hand, a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust is also present, and cooling is taken care of by twin radiators. The motorcycle’s running gear doesn’t let down, either, with front-end suspension duties now taken care of by the repurposed Showa forks of a Honda CRF. An XR monoshock is located at the back, and the whole ordeal rolls on gold Excel hoops measuring 19 inches up north and 17 inches down south.
Their rims are enveloped in dual-purpose Shinko 705 rubber, but unsprung territory is also occupied by top-shelf braking hardware. For the final touches, Spencer installed LED lighting, serrated billet aluminum foot pegs, and an array of aftermarket parts in the cockpit. Among them, there is a fresh handlebar with Biltwell grips, as well as a Garmin Zumo XT GPS for navigation.