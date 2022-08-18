autoevolution
One-Off Honda FMX650 Muxima Replaces Supermoto Anatomy With Scrambled Design Cues

18 Aug 2022
Those chunky tires add a fair bit of visual mass to the unsprung sector, and they have a perfect match for the rest of the build.
Dirt bikes undergoing supermoto conversions is how the plot normally unfolds, but you don’t often see a production sumo transformed into an off-road-capable machine. Nonetheless, this is precisely the approach that Ton-Up Garage’s Daniel Cabral and Pedro Oliveira had employed when designing Muxima – a scrambled Honda FMX650 with classy looks and knobby tires.

The motorcycle was named after a small commune from the Angolan province of Luanda, where Portuguese colonists erected a church and fortress back in the sixteenth century. Muxima means “heart” in the locally-spoken Kimbundu language, but we reckon it might as well translate to “breathtaking custom beauty” from now on!

With the FMX650 on their workbench, the Ton-Up duo began by getting rid of its factory plastics and standard subframe. A looped rear skeleton was fabricated from scratch, and it was then topped with a bespoke saddle upholstered in brown leather. Glancing at the southernmost tip of the subframe, we find LED lighting and a minimalistic license plate holder.

Daniel and Pedro stashed the motorcycle’s electrics in a handmade tray that lies beneath the new two-up seat, then they installed a simplified wiring harness. One may also spot a fresh gas tank, which is adorned with a mixture of matte-green and beige paint, as well as Ton-Up decals. The only other piece of bodywork is a high-mounted front fender finished in black.

Opting to keep things simple in the powertrain department, the guys limited their mods to the intake and exhaust. They fitted tailor-made pipes fashioned out of stainless steel, along with aftermarket air filtration hardware from K&N at the opposite end of the combustion cycle.

The FMX650’s suspension was lowered ever so slightly, and its wheels were enveloped in beefy all-terrain rubber supplied by Continental. At the front, lighting comes from a grilled headlamp whose lens is tinted yellow, while the cockpit area features stripped-down instrumentation, a new handlebar, and snazzy rubber grips.

