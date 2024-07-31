One-Off Ducati Streetfighter From France Is a Custom Tribute to Star Wars Lore

Movie-themed custom motorcycles can either be extremely cool or totally kitsch, depending on the builder’s abilities and eye for detail. That being said, the specimen we’re about to look at is most certainly part of the good bunch, created as a homage to the famous Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian. It comes from the one and only Jeremie Duchampt of Jerem Motorcycles in France.
As the project’s basis, Jeremie chose a Ducati Streetfighter 1100 with its 155 feral stallions and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of torque. The donor’s original gas tank was retained, but all the other bodywork components have been replaced with bespoke parts. Right behind the tank is an aluminum cafe racer tail section, topped with a stunning leather saddle fashioned by Yaya Brush Sellerie.
The seat employs an elegant mixture of black and brown upholstery, with the latter also used for a decorative bullet belt that lives further back. Flanking the fuel tank are large alloy side covers with tiny winglets, while a carbon fiber belly pan is present below the engine. CFRP fenders make an appearance at both ends, as well, but what really makes the Mandalorian influence crystal clear is the handmade headlight mask.
It covers a bright LED headlamp of aftermarket origin, accompanied by small turn signals on the flanks and a blacked-out nose fairing up top. On the other hand, an LED lighting strip is integrated into the bodywork’s rearmost tip, and the license plate lives nice and low on a swingarm-mounted bracket. We still find the Streetfighter’s stock dash in the cockpit, now flanked by a fresh pair of clip-ons.
The handlebars are kitted with premium ISR control levers, bar-end mirrors, and brown grips color-matched to the seat upholstery. Unsprung territory is occupied by new forged hoops with Y-shaped spokes, sporting grippy Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber from Pirelli at both ends. For additional stopping power, the front brake was upgraded with higher-spec Brembo calipers and wave-style rotors.
Jeremie saw no need to upgrade the L-twin engine’s internals in any way, but he did install a custom two-into-one exhaust ending in a carbon fiber silencer. An open clutch cover is present, as well, and the mechanism inside is now operated via a CNC Racing hydraulic slave cylinder. The radiator has been revamped and fitted with new hoses for improved cooling.
Look closely at the left side of the engine, and you’ll notice a small baby Yoda figure placed in between the belly pan and side panel. Finally, the finishes used throughout this build by Jerem Motorcycles reference The Mandalorian once again, with most of the upper bodywork polished and a layer of brown ceramic coating applied to a few other smaller bits. Along with the leather seat, the whole thing is a genuine head-turner.
