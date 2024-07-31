One-Off Ducati Streetfighter From France Is a Custom Tribute to Star Wars Lore

12 photos Photo: Jerem Motorcycles

Movie-themed custom motorcycles can either be extremely cool or totally kitsch, depending on the builder’s abilities and eye for detail. That being said, the specimen we’re about to look at is most certainly part of the good bunch, created as a homage to the famous Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian. It comes from the one and only Jeremie Duchampt of Jerem Motorcycles in France.