One-Off Ducati Multistrada Wears Custom Eye Candy and Hypermotard Footgear

The finishing touches are to be found in the powertrain department, where the Italians installed K&N air filters, a slipper clutch and a transparent clutch cover, as well as a unique exhaust system that looks downright bonkers. Finally, the plumbing has been enveloped in a handsome belly pan, which merges with the mesh-covered exhaust tips just ahead of the rear wheel. Across the Old Continent, you’ll find absolutely no shortage of remarkable motorcycle customization enterprises, many of which operate on Italian soil. Among the nation’s most prestigious workshops, you’ll find North East Customs – a Padua-based firm owned by Diego and Riccardo Coppiello. Back in June, we've looked at a mouth-watering BMW R1150R that showcases what the Coppiello brothers are all about, and it’s time to pay them another visit!Before it had entered NEC’s garage, the bike you’re seeing here was an ordinary 2003 Ducati Multistrada 1000 DS, featuring an air-cooled 992cc L-twin mill with 84 stallions and 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twist on tap. In terms of performance, this Duc was regarded as being one competent machine, but Pierre Terblanche’s design wasn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea.Thankfully, the North East specialists did a great job at mending the cosmetics. You will spot a Ducati 999’s repurposed gas chamber taking pride of place center stage, and it’s accompanied by a handmade tail unit at six o’clock. Resting on a bespoke subframe with integrated LEDs, the new rear section has been topped with a groovy solo saddle to round things out.Up front, the Multistrada received a top-grade LED headlight from Koso, along with an aftermarket handlebar that sports fresh levers and bar-end blinkers. Instrumentation comes in the form of a tiny Motoscope Pro speedometer from Motogadget’s range. The donor’s stock hoops were deleted in favor of a Hypermotad’s Y-spoked items, wearing Pirelli’s Scorpion Trail II rubber.The finishing touches are to be found in the powertrain department, where the Italians installed K&N air filters, a slipper clutch and a transparent clutch cover, as well as a unique exhaust system that looks downright bonkers. Finally, the plumbing has been enveloped in a handsome belly pan, which merges with the mesh-covered exhaust tips just ahead of the rear wheel.