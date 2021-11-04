One-Off Carey Hart Indian Challenger Is the Cool Spec of Blue in the Driveway

Earlier today (that would be Thursday, November 4 for you reading this later), our journey through the world of custom motorcycles brought us face to face with a Victory Hammer wrapped in blue. Because this is such a rare color on two-wheelers, we couldn’t resist the urge to bring it to your attention.
But what do you know, on the same day we stumbled across another blue marvel, and we couldn’t resist this one either. Especially given how the bike you’re looking at now, an Indian Challenger, comes from under the same roof that once housed Victory.
This time, it’s not a specialized shop that handled the conversion of the motorcycle, but a legend in the group of people who like to move on two wheels, Carey Hart. The 46-year-old, a former participant in events like AMA supercross, Gravity Games, or X-Games, is still in the spotlight as a street bike builder, but he’s also into charity work.
A while ago, he set up an organization called Good Ride, an entity that encourages people to ride at organized rallies, like the most recent one in Sturgis, in support of veterans in need.
With the same goal of supporting those veterans in mind, Hart created this one-of-a-kind Indian Challenger, all wrapped in blue, silver, and with effective orange pinstripes here and there.
Most of the motorcycle remains the same as stock, mechanically speaking. The frame holds a 108ci 60 degrees V-Twin tied to a 6-speed transmission and rated at 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. Also transplanted from the stock machine are things like the LED headlights, hard case saddlebags, cruise control, USB ports, 100-watt speaker audio system, and navigation screen.
Hart’s work can be admired in the aesthetics of the thing. The motorcycle was fitted with a Saddlemen seat, carbon fiber wheels made by Brock’s Performance and backed by Brembo monoblock brake calipers, and a Fab28 titanium pie-cut exhaust. Ride comfort is improved by means of GP Suspension forks, Torch Industries bars, Rizoma mirror, and tail lights.
As you see it, the Challenger is evaluated at $65,000, but a kind gesture and a bit of luck might land you the custom two-wheeler for as little as $10.
How so? Well, the machine is offered as the prize of a fundraising campaign run on Omaze on behalf of the aforementioned Good Ride charity. As usual, you can donate as little as $10 for 20 chances of getting your hands on the Indian, or as much as $150 for 2,000 entries. Of course, there’s also the option of entering the sweepstakes for free, but that would not be very nice, now would it?
The campaign runs until December 16, with the winner to be announced by the end of the year.
