One-Off 911 GT3 RS Is a Tribute to an Iconic Racing Driver, Owner to Be Chosen at Random

If you are not truly a Porsche fan then the name Jo Siffert may not ring all that many bells. But for lovers of the German brand, but also for Europeans in particular, the man is a sort of an icon.
Jo Siffert was a Swiss-born racing driver who made history for Porsche. In a relatively short period of time (just 11 years or so), he was on the starting grid of no less than 298 races – that's about 27 races per year, or more than two per month.
That's quite the workload for any driver, but believe it or not, that's not what the man is known for. Siffert's name will forever be remembered by the history book of the automotive industry for the achievements in one of those many races, one that was held in 1969.
Back then, aided by various other drivers, including Brian Redman and Kurt Ahrens, Siffert was responsible for no less than seven victories in the World Sportscar Championship. That's seven wins out of a total of ten races, more than enough to land Porsche the title in its maiden campaign.
The most important victory was achieved at the first 1,000 km (621 miles) race at the Osterreichring in August 1969. With a Porsche 917 under his control, the racer managed to snatch the first-ever competition win for the German-made car model.
And that's no small feat, considering how Porsche itself says the 917 "was initially considered difficult to drive due to the high speeds and aerodynamics."
The car is the work of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and part of the Sonderwunsch program that every now and then rolls out one-off cars with a huge impact. Siffert's family, including his son Philippe, he too a pilot in Formula Ford and Formula 3 races back in the 1990s, and former BMW works driver, contributed to the build.
The vehicle is not mechanically different compared to the series production version, but it does come with enough unique features to make it a real collectible among fans. As you might have guessed, most of these unique features are visual in nature.
The car has been designed to be a throwback to the 917 driven by Siffert and Ahrens at the Osterreichring. It's painted mostly Pure White, but it features contrasting Viper Green on many of its body elements, mostly on the front end, wings, and the middle section of the rear wing.
The 911 wears number 29, just like the car that inspired its design, on the doors, hood, under the rear wing, and on the tire valve caps. There is also stripped-design Porsche lettering to be seen on the doors and the side sections.
To make sure the tribute is as accurate as possible, Porsche talked with Bosch and Shell, the original sponsors of the 917 in 1969, to secure the proper decals. You can see the Bosch spark plug one on the rear wheel arches, while the Shell wordmark in the shell symbol is featured below the rear window.
The German carmaker did not forget about the interior either. The Race-Tex material in black and Guards Red is the star of the car, but the helmet motif embroidered in the headrests is the one that adds a touch of uniqueness.
The silhouette of the 917 can be seen on the door entry guards, and the same colors as on the outside, white and green, are mirrored on the side bolsters. The race car driver's signature has been fitted here as well, on the cover of the center console and in the leather key case.
The impressive tribute build is, as said, a one-off. It will first be shown in public at the Swiss Porsche centers for the duration of this month, and in November it will head to the Auto Zürich trade fair.
Porsche does not plan to make a museum piece of the build, and intends to sell it. Expecting quite an interest in it, the Germans say "the buyer will be selected at random from all interested parties."
There is no mention made of price, but just to get your bearings, I'll tell you that the standard Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts in the U.S. at around $240,000.
That's quite the workload for any driver, but believe it or not, that's not what the man is known for. Siffert's name will forever be remembered by the history book of the automotive industry for the achievements in one of those many races, one that was held in 1969.
Back then, aided by various other drivers, including Brian Redman and Kurt Ahrens, Siffert was responsible for no less than seven victories in the World Sportscar Championship. That's seven wins out of a total of ten races, more than enough to land Porsche the title in its maiden campaign.
The most important victory was achieved at the first 1,000 km (621 miles) race at the Osterreichring in August 1969. With a Porsche 917 under his control, the racer managed to snatch the first-ever competition win for the German-made car model.
And that's no small feat, considering how Porsche itself says the 917 "was initially considered difficult to drive due to the high speeds and aerodynamics."
Just two years later, in 1969, Siffert lost his life during the Formula 1 race at Brands Hatch, but his legacy would forever live on. And to remind us of that fact, Porsche released today the details of a one-off 911 GT3 RS designed in such a way as to be a tribute to the man and his winning 917.
The car is the work of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and part of the Sonderwunsch program that every now and then rolls out one-off cars with a huge impact. Siffert's family, including his son Philippe, he too a pilot in Formula Ford and Formula 3 races back in the 1990s, and former BMW works driver, contributed to the build.
The vehicle is not mechanically different compared to the series production version, but it does come with enough unique features to make it a real collectible among fans. As you might have guessed, most of these unique features are visual in nature.
The car has been designed to be a throwback to the 917 driven by Siffert and Ahrens at the Osterreichring. It's painted mostly Pure White, but it features contrasting Viper Green on many of its body elements, mostly on the front end, wings, and the middle section of the rear wing.
The 911 wears number 29, just like the car that inspired its design, on the doors, hood, under the rear wing, and on the tire valve caps. There is also stripped-design Porsche lettering to be seen on the doors and the side sections.
To make sure the tribute is as accurate as possible, Porsche talked with Bosch and Shell, the original sponsors of the 917 in 1969, to secure the proper decals. You can see the Bosch spark plug one on the rear wheel arches, while the Shell wordmark in the shell symbol is featured below the rear window.
Porsche also included the silhouette of the 917KH from decades ago on the center lock of the wheels, which come as satin black magnesium pieces of hardware. The B-pillars feature the badge in the helmet design and the name and signature of Jo Siffert have been inscribed in the same place.
The German carmaker did not forget about the interior either. The Race-Tex material in black and Guards Red is the star of the car, but the helmet motif embroidered in the headrests is the one that adds a touch of uniqueness.
The silhouette of the 917 can be seen on the door entry guards, and the same colors as on the outside, white and green, are mirrored on the side bolsters. The race car driver's signature has been fitted here as well, on the cover of the center console and in the leather key case.
The impressive tribute build is, as said, a one-off. It will first be shown in public at the Swiss Porsche centers for the duration of this month, and in November it will head to the Auto Zürich trade fair.
Porsche does not plan to make a museum piece of the build, and intends to sell it. Expecting quite an interest in it, the Germans say "the buyer will be selected at random from all interested parties."
There is no mention made of price, but just to get your bearings, I'll tell you that the standard Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts in the U.S. at around $240,000.