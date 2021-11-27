5 Thunderbird 2 Is How You Turn a ‘94 Toyota Previa in a One-Off, Awesome Campervan

One-Off 2006 Hammond Roadster Could Be Your Next Quirky Frankenstein Car

This seems to be the question on car enthusiasts’ mind, as they’re faced with the re-emergence of a very divisive project: the 2006 Hammond Roadster. This is a one-off project car that was built by a certain Mr. Hammond out of Austin, Texas over a period of four years. The project was completed in 2006, as the name of the car says, and sold for the first time in 2019.It is now being offered by the second owner on the same platform, Bring a Trailer . The Roadster created a huge wave of attention the first time it came up for auction, and it’s still doing that. Simply put, car enthusiasts can’t decide whether to hate it for its very ugly design, or to love it because of it. For the sake of argument, those in the latter category are highlighting the quality of the work done. A pleasing design might not have been an end goal, but this is no rushed or sloppy job The basis for the divisive Hammond Roadster is a 2002 Chrysler 300M sedan that was salvaged by Mr. Hammond. The Chrysler 3.5-liter V6 engine had some 500 miles (800 km) when it was put inside the Roadster, but it’s now been out for over 13,000 miles (20,920 km), half of them under the seller. It’s paired with four-speed automatic with overdrive, and according to the seller, it makes for a very fun drive.The Roadster has a fiberglass custom body painted in silver, with a detachable soft top and a roll bar concealed in the windshield. The tube chassis is also custom, and it’s showing some corrosion on the bottom half of the frame rails. The body is also showing some chips in the paint.The interior is “snug,” according to the seller, but can accommodate a larger or taller driver and passenger. Fixed-back bucket seats in black with red leather accents and Corbeau racing harness match in style the doors, and there’s gray carpeting on the floor to match the custom dashboard. The steering wheel was retained from the donor car, and it stands out for its size in the downsized cockpit. Features included automatic climate control, power windows, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player, but the stereo doesn’t work.The Hammond is selling as a 2006 Assembled Vehicle, with a clean Oregon title, out of Louisiana. Just in case you’re already wondering how much a one-off of this kind might set you back, the previous listing should be an indication: in 2019, it changed hands for $17,750, and current bidding is now at $6,000, with six more days to go until the hammer drops.Whether a car with a face only a mother could love, or a most striking project, the 2006 Hammond Roadster is definitely not the kind of vehicle that you can overlook

