One-Off 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV Up for Grabs

In the automotive world the Dodge Firearrow is an awesome car that never came to be. Designed at a time when the industry was dominated by crazy ideas, and built with the help of one of the most talented coachbuilders in the world, the Firearrow could have changed the face of the industry had it made into production.
The line of cars was the brainchild of legendary car designer Virgil Exner. He is the one responsible for the arrival of some of the most iconic shapes in the industry, from the ones seen on Studebakers to those on tons of Chrysler builds.
With a soft spot for lines inspired by aviation and what was soon to become the fin phenomenon, Exner came up in the 1050s with the Firearrow family of cars, an idea for the realization of which he tapped Italian coachbuilder Ghia.
For reasons that have been lost to history, the Firearrow never became a production car, but four of them did get made, and have captured the imagination of car collectors ever since: the Firearow family comprises the initial concept model, a convertible, a coupe and a production-ready convertible.
Two of these cars are currently available for purchase via Mecum. The first is the Firearrow II we already told you about, and the second is the one we have here.
We’re talking about the fourth car in the family, the production-ready car that toured auto shows in the U.S. in 1954 and was just inches away from getting made in large numbers.
Built on the stock 199-inch chassis, the car packs a 241ci (3.9-liter) Red Ram Hemi V8, the same as the other cars of the line, linked to a four speed semi-automatic transmission. The engine develops 150 hp.
The Dodge Firearrow IV is not part of an action, but sells directly, so there’s no telling how much people will be willing to pay for it. If the past is any indication, we should expect it to go for over $1 million.
