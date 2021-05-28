One-of-Three 1995 Saleen S-351 Mustang Convertible Was Seldom Used and It Shows

Back in the mid-1990s, the Blue Oval made a historic change for the Mustang GT series. The fourth generation took the famed 302ci (in production since 1968) to the retirement home, paving the way for the introduction of the modular 4.6-liter V8. On the other hand, this move didn’t affect the then-recently introduced Saleen Automotive S-351.
The latter debuted in 1994 based on the Ford Mustang GT and had under the hood a Saleen-created 351ci engine. As such, even though Ford was breaking new V8 ground at the time, the specialty high-performance sports car and parts manufacturer continued to develop its own EPA-approved 351-series family of engines.
That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this 1995 Saleen S-351 Mustang Convertible comes with the larger engine on board. It’s also ready to arrive on the driveway of its future owner in a very rare, one-of-three specification and with decidedly low mileage. More precisely, it has a little over 18,000 actual miles (around 29,000 km).
Other highlights include a factory Rio Red paint job to go along with the Speedster tonneau cover, 18-inch Saleen Speedline wheels, carbon fiber hood, or the full Saleen aero body kit. It’s as documented as it can be, sporting an authentication letter from Team Saleen, all the window stickers and paperwork, as well as a clean Carfax report.
And that’s not all, because we still haven’t mentioned the black leather and factory Recaro seats or the mechanical improvements. The latter include the 351ci V8 engine with high-performance cylinder heads, Saleen upper and lower intakes, ceramic coated headers, or stainless steel four-way high-flow exhaust system. There's other neat stuff, too, like the Saleen Racecraft suspension or upgraded brakes.
Because it’s on dealer consignment with PC Classic Cars from Sherman, Texas, there’s a fixed price quotation of $39,500. Anyone can sign up to catch the latest arrivals via the advanced screening feature just prior to appearing on the company’s social media page.
