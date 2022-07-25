One of the Very Few Toyota bZ4Xs in the U.S. Was Totaled After 1,360 Miles, Still Valuable

Toyota electric vehicles are the rarest of the rarest, and it’s not far-fetched to compare them to classic Ferraris in this regard. This is why seeing one that crashed right after delivery is such an eye sore. Hopefully, it gets to live a second life, as it’s now listed on Copart with a valuation that will scare most of us.
Toyota was among the latest carmakers to join the EV fray. Despite their pledge to launch 30 electric models by 2030, only the bZ4X is currently available. Even so, the Japanese carmaker seems in no hurry to flood the market with quality electric vehicles. If we look at the U.S., Toyota only sold 232 EVs in the country through the first half of the year. That’s pretty much worse than everyone else, despite being the biggest carmaker in the world.
People who bought a bZ4X are probably unaware of how rare their car is or how difficult it would be to replace it in case of an accident. And yet, accidents do happen, sometimes quite early in a car’s lifetime. This Toyota bZ4X listed on Copart has only 1,363 miles (2,194 km) on the odometer, which probably means it was only fully charged a couple of times. It could also be the first totaled Toyota bZ4X in the U.S. (hopefully, the only one).
The listing does not mention the cause of the accident or other details, but judging by the low-res pictures, it probably hit a tree or a pole head on. We’re not sure about the extent of the damages to the high-voltage battery or the drive unit, but we can safely assume that they were not spared. Although the front looks terrible, the car’s interior doesn’t seem to be affected. The instrument panel still lights up, and the funny message “Shift into P before exiting vehicle” is displayed.
The car’s crash structure seems to have done its best to protect the occupants. There is no IIHS or EuroNCAP safety rating for the Toyota bZ4X yet, but we can say the Japanese carmaker has done a good job and is aiming for a Top Safety Pick or a five-star rating. Even so, we can’t imagine who would buy this damaged bZ4X, especially at its current valuation of $55,030. This is way above the MSRP, which is $42,000 for the basic version XLE. We know dealers have gone crazy with the markups, but still...
Even if somebody would want to buy this, there’s no way they could rebuild the electric crossover. The bZ4X production is halted, and spare parts would not reach the shelves for a long time. We’re curious if this wreckage is worth anything at all, so please tell us in the comments below how much you would pay for this and what you would do with it.
