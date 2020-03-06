One of the Best Android Auto Music Players Gets a Major Update with New Features

NEW Top navigation bar. Larger and more clean. Switch back to old design in Interface settings.

Updated Dark design of all (long press dialog) popup windows. Slightly rounded corners, new animation, changed background color, slightly narrower width.

Added option to show filename as Title for the Folder view.

Added option customize the top action in Artist page to be something other than 'Shuffle Play'. Long press on 'SHUFFLE PLAY' to change.

Small improvement to Multi Artist when using "ft." as separator.

Slightly larger bottom navigation bar icons.

Small tweak to 'Classic' theme fix long duration tracks.

Default Title font style changed to Bold.

Fixed Fullscreen Visualizer background.

Improved Playlist importing accuracy.

Fixed empty Albums on Artist page when using Android Audio Library and Android 10. A bug in Android caused this issue.

Re-added the alphabetical indexer for Composers.

Improved sorting when using 'Force A-Z Sort order' and accents.

Updated the Album grid design & animation when Manually selecting Album covers.

The sorting of main 'TRACKS', 'ALBUMS' , 'ALBUM-ARTISTS' and 'ARTISTS' lists can now sorted even if 'Force A-Z Sort Order' is enabled, the sorting still does not ignore 'The' and 'A'. 'Force A-Z Sort order' will eventually be renamed to 'Ignore articles when sorting'. This is currently only for the BlackPlayer Custom library.

Translation update.

