One-of-One 1970 Chevrolet El Camino LS6 in Fathom Blue Up for Sale, Costs a Fortune

First introduced in 1959 as a competitor for the Ford Ranchero, the Chevrolet El Camino was discontinued after only two years in showrooms. But the nameplate returned in 1964 and remained relatively popular until it was retired for good in 1987.
With a little more than one million examples sold over 26 model years, the El Camino is far from rare, but some iterations are harder to find than others. For instance, the Impala-based 1960 version spawned only 14,163 units, a low figure compared to the 1973 model, which moved 71,753 examples.
But there's a certain El Camino version that rules them all in terms of both scarcity and performance. I'm talking about the SS 454 LS6, which was only sold during the 1970 model year.
Fitted with a beefed-up, 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 rated at 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (687 Nm) of torque, the LS6 not only is the most potent El Camino ever created, but it's also one of the most powerful vehicles coming from the golden muscle car. For reference, the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI came with "only" 425 horses on tap.
But how rare is the El Camino LS6? Well, we don't know for sure because Chevrolet's records only include the total numbers of LS6-fitted cars sold in 1970, which means both the El Camino and the Chevelle. However, most experts agree that of the 4,475 vehicles sold with LS6 V8s, almost 4,000 were Chevelles. This leaves about 500 pickups, which accounts for only one percent of total El Camino production in 1970. That's pretty rare!
Naturally, these high-power pickups don't come cheap, especially when they're in excellent condition and still sport their number-matching engines. But things can get ridiculous real quick when the El Camino LS6 in question is finished in a rare color. Like this Fathom Blue example, which is advertised as a one-of-one gem.
But is it the only El Camino SS 454 LS6 sold in this blue hue? Again, the official records aren't exactly helpful, but the seller claims his car is the only Fathom Blue pickup listed in the LS6 Registry. While that is true, it's worth mentioning that the registry currently includes only a fraction of total El Camino LS6 production. On the other hand, this car was also optioned up with a stripe delete, so it could actually be unique.
But while its one-of-one status remains uncertain, this El Camino is a top-notch classic. The result of a rotisserie restoration, it looks perfect inside and out and it's a numbers-matching car front to rear. And both the 454 V8 and the four-speed manual gearbox have been rebuilt, so this truck runs like new. It also comes with its original build sheet and a verification report from Chevelle experts Dale McIntosh and Jerry MacNeish.
But it also comes with a rather high price tag. Offered by eBay seller "badbowtiess," this El Camino carries a $295,000 sticker (with the option to make an offer).
It may seem downright ridiculous given that most El Camino LS6 pickups in Excellent condition go for $100,000 to $120,000 at public auctions, but there's at least one that came close to $300K. It happened in January 2022 when a Tuxedo Black example (also with a rebuilt 454 V8) sold for $286,000. Is this Fathom Blue El Camino worth that much?
