One-of-None 1970/1 Challenger R/T 440 Post Coupe Is a Famous Tarantino Movie Stunt Car

31 photos Photo: YouTube/Car Show Reporter

Introduced in 1970 on a specially developed E-body platform, the Dodge Challenger was one of Chrysler’s two answers to the pony car fashion. Having failed to break the bank with the model that actually planted the flag in the ‘pony car’ territory (that would be the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda), Mother Mopar retorted in 1970 with a double jab: the all-new Dodge Challenger and the redesigned from the ground up ‘Cuda.