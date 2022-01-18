One More Vehicle Sharing Service Lands on Google Maps, Available Worldwide

While Google Maps is considered by many the most advanced navigation app on the market, it’s also a great resource for a series of other purposes, including finding an e-bike or a scooter to rent.
This is because, in the last few years, more and more vehicle-sharing platforms joined forces with Google to bring their services to Google Maps, therefore displaying the location of their stations right on the map.
In other words, you don’t need anything else than Google Maps to find a nearby e-bike, obviously as long as you live in a region where such a service exists, and it has already been integrated into Google’s application.
The latest important name to offer such capabilities is Helbiz, a company that was launched in 2015 and which now offers e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds in several large cities across the world.
This week, Helbiz announced that all its locations and vehicles are available in Google Maps, with users now being able to see the approximate price, the estimated trip duration, and the optimized route when nearby units are discovered.
But while all this information is displayed in Google Maps, you’ll still need the stand-alone Helbiz application to start the ride. Once finding a nearby vehicle and choosing it for the journey, Google Maps automatically directs users to the Helbiz application to complete the payment and unlock the ride.
As said, the new integration is available not only in the United States but also in all the other markets where Helbiz is already available. The location of e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds should therefore show up on Google Maps starting today, along with the information mentioned above.
Needless to say, Helbiz isn’t the only company that uses this integration with Google Maps to make it more convenient for customers to find the location of its vehicles. This shows that Google Maps has become an essential hub for getting around a city, no matter the means of transportation you use.
