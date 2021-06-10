One More Google Maps Alternative Now Available on Android Auto

Google has recently unlocked Android Auto for third parties, essentially allowing any developer out there to update their applications with the car-optimized experience and therefore enabling drivers to use them right on the head units in their cabins.
And while several Google Maps alternatives for Android Auto are live already, others are still in the works, so the number of navigation solutions available for users keeps growing and growing in the car.
MapFactor Navigation, which is one of the most popular Google Maps alternatives currently on Android (the Google Play Store indicates the app has over 10 million downloads), has already confirmed that it’s coming to Android Auto, and after months of beta-testing, the stable version is finally available for download.
And according to the official changelog in the Store, version 7.0 is the one finally bringing Android Auto support to MapFactor, so if you’re running an older build, just make sure you install the latest update to be able to run the app in the car.
MapFactor comes to Android Auto with the same feature lineup that you love on your Android device, so the experience overall should be pretty similar.
So in addition to the typical navigation capabilities that you expect from an app like MapFactor, you’re also provided with a series of extras, such as a real-time speed indicator, alerts, voice navigation, and so much more.
Everything is available on Android Auto without any further tweaking on your side – just install the latest version of MapFactor, connect your Android device to the car and you should then see the app’s icon showing up on your Android Auto home screen.
In the meantime, expect more apps to take advantage of Google’s recent Android Auto updates, and given third parties are now welcome in the cabin, the app ecosystem is supposed to continue growing both in the short term and in the long term, not only with navigation solutions but also with EV charging apps and parking tools.
MapFactor Navigation, which is one of the most popular Google Maps alternatives currently on Android (the Google Play Store indicates the app has over 10 million downloads), has already confirmed that it’s coming to Android Auto, and after months of beta-testing, the stable version is finally available for download.
And according to the official changelog in the Store, version 7.0 is the one finally bringing Android Auto support to MapFactor, so if you’re running an older build, just make sure you install the latest update to be able to run the app in the car.
MapFactor comes to Android Auto with the same feature lineup that you love on your Android device, so the experience overall should be pretty similar.
So in addition to the typical navigation capabilities that you expect from an app like MapFactor, you’re also provided with a series of extras, such as a real-time speed indicator, alerts, voice navigation, and so much more.
Everything is available on Android Auto without any further tweaking on your side – just install the latest version of MapFactor, connect your Android device to the car and you should then see the app’s icon showing up on your Android Auto home screen.
In the meantime, expect more apps to take advantage of Google’s recent Android Auto updates, and given third parties are now welcome in the cabin, the app ecosystem is supposed to continue growing both in the short term and in the long term, not only with navigation solutions but also with EV charging apps and parking tools.