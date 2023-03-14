One More Carmaker Likely to Adopt Android as CarPlay Is Slowly Losing Ground

Porsche has just confirmed it’s involved in talks with search giant Google about integrating its services into future vehicles.
The confirmation was provided by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who said the carmaker is exploring options to adopt Google Automotive Services.
News on the discussions between Porsche and Google first emerged in early January. At that point, the company was also believed to be looking into other possible partners, including Apple. Google is now in pole position to secure a deal with Porsche, though a final decision is yet to be made.
Porsche could become the next carmaker to adopt Android Automotive and offer services like Google Maps and Google Assistant at the vehicle level.
Compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is a fully featured platform that powers the entire infotainment experience in the cabin. As such, Google’s services come with deeper integration into the car. Google Assistant can control vehicle settings, including the air conditioning system.
Google Maps can read battery information and adjust the navigation accordingly. If the current range of an EV doesn’t allow it to reach a destination, Google Maps can automatically look for nearby charging stations and suggest stops.
The partnership between the carmaker and Google wouldn’t involve the parent company Volkswagen. Volkswagen Group has recently announced a new app store developed by CARIAD that would be installed in cars from the brands it owns, including Audi and Skoda. The third-party app store will also include Vivaldi browser, an application that’s also available on Android Automotive.
The talks between Porsche and Google are still underway, but an official announcement is expected by the summer.
Google’s fully featured automotive solutions seem to be gaining traction. Rival Apple, on the other hand, is working around the clock on finalizing the next-generation CarPlay experience. For now, Apple’s automotive ambitions come down to the current version of CarPlay, a competitor to Google’s Android Auto.
Like Android Auto, CarPlay requires a smartphone to mirror the mobile screen to the display embedded into the dashboard.
The overhauled CarPlay version would use all displays in the cabin for an upgraded infotainment experience. Apple is aiming for an approach similar to Google’s, letting carmakers fully customize the look and feel of the interface. This way, car manufacturers will be able to retain their brand identity despite the underlying technology being powered by Apple.
The new CarPlay is projected to launch later this year, and Apple is working with several carmakers to pre-load the system into their vehicles. Ford is one of the companies that would launch MY 2024 vehicles with the new CarPlay pre-installed.
It’s believed Porsche dropped talks with Apple specifically because its system isn’t ready. Google’s Android Automotive is already being used in vehicles from Volvo, Polestar, General Motors, and Renault.
