One More Carmaker Admits the Ugly Truth: The Chip Shortage Is the New Normal

As if it wasn’t already obvious, the chip shortage is here to stay, and carmakers seem to prepare for another difficult year as the constrained inventory is likely to extend into 2023 as well.
On the other hand, there are signs all the problems could ease off in the second half of the year, unfortunately, before returning to another difficult wave at the beginning of 2023.
Depending on who you ask, however, the chip shortage is more or less a critical problem. Some carmakers are more optimistic than others, but at the end of the day, almost all of them (maybe except for Tesla) end up struggling to ship the ordered cars in a timely manner.
Nissan has recently admitted the ugly truth, saying the words that pretty much everybody knew were true but refused to accept.
COO Ashwani Gupta explained in an earnings call following the company’s financial results announcement that the global chip shortage just wouldn’t go away overnight. The struggle is here to stay, he said, adding that the existing constrained inventory is just the new normal.
In other words, the carmaker expects the chip shortage to continue and based on the wording Gupta used, there’s a good chance Nissan doesn’t see the semiconductor problems going away too soon. Not by the end of the year anyway, that’s for sure.
Intel seems to be on the same page as far as the end of the chip shortage is concerned. The company has recently explained that the lack of chips is likely to remain a huge problem until at least 2024. And if you think this is an unrealistic forecast, just think that Intel is one of the biggest names involved in the semiconductor industry, so at the end of the day, it knows precisely how the market is going to evolve in the short term.
