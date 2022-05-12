One More Carmaker Admits the Ugly Truth: The Chip Shortage Is the New Normal

More on this:

1 Ford Temporarily Stops the Production of Several Cars Because It Has No Other Option

2 Tech Giant Has Terrifying Chip Shortage News for Carmakers

3 Dozens of Ford F-150 Lightning Pile Up at Dearborn Test Track, the Problem Is Too Familiar

4 Here’s How Many Ford Vehicles Are Currently Parked and Waiting for Chips

5 Android Auto and CarPlay Are the Latest Victims of the Chip Shortage