One Lucky Earthling Just Won Two Tickets on a Virgin Galactic Space Flight

Going to space isn't cheap, that's for sure. Luckily, this mom from Antigua and Barbuda will experience zero-G for free because she just won a trip on a Virgin Galactic's commercial flight. Her name is Keisha Schahaff, and she hopes to bring her daughter along on this memorable journey.
Keisha won two seats after entering a raffle organized by Virgin Galactic in partnership with charity fundraising platform Omaze meant to make "space accessible to everyone."
Keisha, who was born and raised in Antigua, is a health coach who dedicates her time to inspiring women to live their best lives. Going to space was a lifelong dream for her, and now, it'll finally become a reality.
Since she won two tickets worth $450,000 each, she plans to fully enjoy this memorable trip with her daughter, who is an astrophysics student.
Ahead of Virgin Galactic's first commercial flight, Keisha will also receive a guided tour of Spaceport America, the place where she and her daughter will take off to the edge of space. The one to show her around will be none other than Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson.
She will also be the first person from the Caribbean islands to join Virgin Galactic's Future Astronaut community. The Future Astronaut community has 700 people from more than 60 countries that are connected by their shared passion for space travel.
Keisha and her fellow Future Astronauts will have the chance to participate in different events, allowing them to develop new relationships and prepare for their future voyage into space.
Richard Branson, Matt Pohlson, CEO and co-founder of Omaze, and Rachel Lyons, executive director of Space For Humanity, planned to surprise Keisha. So, all three of them took a trip all the way to Antigua to deliver the exciting news in person. You can watch the precious moment in the clip down below.
