One Lucky American Will Get to Enjoy Bluewater Sailing Aboard This Luxurious Floating Home

Business is going well for Dutch shipbuilding manufacturer Heesen Yachts, which is making one sale after another. The company boasts of its second yacht sold in just two weeks, and it’s another gorgeous floating home.
Some lucky American client, whose name remains unknown for now, will enjoy luxurious cruises aboard the beautiful Project Aura ship. We don’t have any details regarding the paid price either, with Heesen only revealing that the customer is an experienced yachtsman.
Designed by Clifford Denn (in France) on the outside and Reymond Langton Design (based in the U.K.) on the inside, the 164-ft (50 m) steel yacht was built for extended cruises. While it stays under the 500 GT (gross tonnage) threshold, Project Aura is capable of delivering the largest possible volume, making you forget you’re on a boat, but rather in a five-star hotel.
Equipped with two MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines, the yacht tops at a speed of 15 knots, and offers a range of 3,800 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.
Project Aura comes with generous outdoor space, and airy, spacious interior areas. It can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of nine, which is more than enough to organize memorable cruises for your entire family as well as a few friends.
The ship truly deserves its name, with a design that makes it a glowing hub of comfort on the water, as described by Heesen. It delivers plenty of natural light and it also has carefully placed ambiance LEDs.
There are three double guest suites and a twin guest one, with the master stateroom being located on the main deck forward and the rest of the cabins on the lower deck.
With this being a vessel for the privileged, you won’t get bored or stressed aboard Project Aura. There’s a sundeck jacuzzi, a beach club with a drinks bar, and sun loungers, to name just some of its amenities. Al fresco dining is also possible on the Project Aura, because it is all about feeling peaceful and at home aboard the ship.
The luxury yacht will only be delivered to its owner in April 2022. Until then, Heesen plans on subjecting it to intensive testing in the North Sea.
Designed by Clifford Denn (in France) on the outside and Reymond Langton Design (based in the U.K.) on the inside, the 164-ft (50 m) steel yacht was built for extended cruises. While it stays under the 500 GT (gross tonnage) threshold, Project Aura is capable of delivering the largest possible volume, making you forget you’re on a boat, but rather in a five-star hotel.
Equipped with two MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines, the yacht tops at a speed of 15 knots, and offers a range of 3,800 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.
Project Aura comes with generous outdoor space, and airy, spacious interior areas. It can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of nine, which is more than enough to organize memorable cruises for your entire family as well as a few friends.
The ship truly deserves its name, with a design that makes it a glowing hub of comfort on the water, as described by Heesen. It delivers plenty of natural light and it also has carefully placed ambiance LEDs.
There are three double guest suites and a twin guest one, with the master stateroom being located on the main deck forward and the rest of the cabins on the lower deck.
With this being a vessel for the privileged, you won’t get bored or stressed aboard Project Aura. There’s a sundeck jacuzzi, a beach club with a drinks bar, and sun loungers, to name just some of its amenities. Al fresco dining is also possible on the Project Aura, because it is all about feeling peaceful and at home aboard the ship.
The luxury yacht will only be delivered to its owner in April 2022. Until then, Heesen plans on subjecting it to intensive testing in the North Sea.