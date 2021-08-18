autoevolution
One Has To Be a Mercedes Connoisseur To Tell the Facelifted GLE From the Current One

18 Aug 2021, 09:25 UTC ·
If it wasn’t for the camouflage partially hiding its front and rear ends, this Mercedes-Benz GLE could have flown under the radar. But it is actually a prototype built for testing purposes, ahead of the arrival of the facelifted iteration.
Set to serve as a replacement for the current Mercedes-Benz GLE, which will blow three candles off its birthday cake next month, it has minimal styling changes.

These revolve around the bumpers that were modestly revised, tweaked grille, and new graphics for the head- and taillights. The German automaker could round off the updates with new colors and wheels, and perhaps with extra upholstery options inside.

Speaking of the cabin, it will allegedly get a new steering wheel too, similar to the one equipping the new S-Class. The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster will likely soldier on, though the car firm might give them new software. Drivers might also be aided by new safety gear, but this is pure speculation at this point, so you should take it with a pinch of salt.

A rival to the likes of the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, the 2023 GLE could arrive sometime next year. Details surrounding the engine lineup are pretty much inexistent at the time of writing, but we wouldn’t expect any major upgrades in this department. Thus, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter inline-six will likely remain part of the offering, together with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

There is a big ‘but’ here, because it has been reported that the V8 power units will be discontinued for the 2022 model year in the United States, due to supply issues. These will include the lumps in the C- and E-, as well as the GLC, GLE, GLS, and G-Class. On a more positive note, the Maybach models will still be offered with the eight-bangers.
