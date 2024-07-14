One-Family-Owned International Harvester Pickup Parked in 1978 Gets Ready for Fresh Action

While muscle cars, pony cars, and luxo-barge convertibles are the staples of American motoring philosophy, another iconic vehicle truly sets the United States of Automobile apart from the rest of Planet Piston. The pickup truck is, historically speaking, by far the best-selling automobile between Canada and Mexico. This one tool made America the great nation of the twentieth century.
Unsurprisingly, post-war America was built with and by the automobile—the carmaking industry was the backbone of the national economy. Passenger cars got people (and their money) moving, but pickup trucks got things done (and money in the pocket). Forget the Mustang and the Impala; the humble carry-all utilitarian deserves to have its face carved on Mount Rushmore.
Among the glorious list of nameplates that built the most powerful economy in the world, the International Harvester has a special, nostalgic ring for many car nuts. Don’t take my word for it – please play the video below and see what one owner from Brent, Michigan, says about his 1950 heirloom IH L-120 farm truck.
It’s a literal farm truck – the man telling the story has known the vehicle all his life as the pickup has been in the family since 1950, bought new by the man’s father from his father before him. In 1978, the truck was dismissed from its active duties and parked in a barn after the farmers got a new utilitarian. And there it sat for 46 years, collecting dust – I guess we could say ‘harvesting’ dust, judging by the geologically-sized strata of dirt on the body.
Also before that year, the truck made two roundtrips to California (some 2,500 miles one way, or roughly 4,000 metric clicks). At today’s driving speeds, a navigation app indicates about 47 hours for a cruise from Brant, Michigan, to Fresno, California. Sixty years ago, with no air conditioning, power steering, or other creature comforts, it must have been quite the adventure.
Still, nothing a 220-cubic inch straight-six with overhead valves couldn’t handle. The International Silver Diamond 220 was a slightly undersquare engine (3 9/16-in. bore and 3 11/16-in. stroke, or 90.48 mm x 93.66 mm) that developed 90 net hp and 167 net lb-ft of torque (91 PS, 226 Nm). (Why did commercial application vehicles get their specs rated in both gross and net figures, while passenger cars advertised the bigger numbers is one for marketing historians).
The owner doesn’t say what mileage is on his trusty IH L-120, but at this point, it matters none. Remember how I mentioned that one quality all honest-to-wrench American farmers have? The engine bay of this one-family-owned carry-all was carefully basted with a nice layer of protective oil (or some other type of grease) to keep the metal clean of the corroding effects of humidity.
With the truck in a much better shape, the owner plans to get it running and driving again and then take it to car shows. And, to keep it true to its payload-hauling origins, this International harvester classic pickup truck will get to carry a motorcycle in its bed. About that: the L-120 had two beds, not much different in length -74 or 86 inches (6.1 feet or seven feet / 1.88 meters, or 2.18 meters).
International Harvester may have been the last truck-making company to come out with an all-new pickup after the war's end. Still, it was the best money could buy in terms of reliability, design, performance, and – believe it or not – comfort.
It sported a three-occupant cabin with improved visibility and a two-piece rear window. It was practical and easy to maintain – check the unhinged one-piece hood that can be taken off the engine bay with ease by one man. When it hit the market in 1949 (as a 1950 model), it was the only pickup truck with an all-insert bearing, a fully pressured oil system, and an overhead valve powerplant.
If there’s one thing true-blooded American farmers are really good at, it is that they know how to take care of their tools. Check the paint job on this truck (detailed in the video by Dane Shemwell, a car cosmetician from Traverse City, Michigan), then double-check. It looks pretty good for a 74-year-old workhorse, right? Well, that’s because it’s not original – this International Harvester L-120 was repainted green sometime before 1963.
It was the first year the engine proved a reliable mill, as it stayed in production for a quarter of a century. A three-speed manual gearbox with a column-mounted shifter kept things simple, from tires to the headliner, like the rest of the truck. The rear axle could be either a 4.1 or an even more-rock-crawling 4.777:1 (I kid you not, that’s how the sales literature read, in triple decimals).
Three truck versions were available in 1950, with three different payload ratings (from 2,600 lb. on the low end to a hefty 3,500 lb. / 1,179 kg and 1,587 kg). Whatever this particular survivor may be, it will have absolutely zero objections to loading up a motorcycle and driving it around for nostalgics to gander at and start conversations about proper ways of building motorized vehicles.
