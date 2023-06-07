One Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is Recalled Over Being Fitted With Chiron Sport Wheels

Revived in 1987 by Romano Artioli, the high-end automobile manufacturer known as Bugatti morphed into a hypercar brand once Volkswagen started calling the shots in 1998. Even with the financial and technological might of the German colossus, small production mistakes can – and will – happen.
One such mistake concerns one unit of the Chiron Super Sport, a straight-line bruiser inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The latter is called this way after its 300-plus-mph top speed. Bugatti unveiled the 300+ in September 2019, and only 30 examples of the breed have been produced. As opposed to the record-breaking prototype, customer vehicles are limited to 440 kilometers per hour (circa 273 miles per hour).
The Chiron Super Sport without the 300+ suffix can also hit 440 clicks, partly because it features a similarly elongated rear end. Both of them are derivatives of the handling-oriented Sport and Pur Sport. Between 70 and 80 were produced in total, with the Super Sport carrying a starting price of €3.2 million versus €3.5 million for the Super Sport 300+. Those prices convert to $3.4 and $3.7 million at current exchange rates.
An example of the 273-mile-per-hour land missile has been recalled for being fitted with the incorrect wheels. More specifically, a car finished on March 10 this year is rocking Sport wheels instead of Super Sport wheels. Although not a big problem to most peeps out there, bear in mind the wheels of the Sport are rated for a lower top speed (420 kilometers per hour, which means 261 miles per hour in the UK and the USA).
There's another problem with fitting Sport wheels on a Super Sport. As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Sport's wheels have a negative effect on the aerodynamics of the Super Sport. Not only do these wheels reduce downforce, but in the Super Sport's Top Speed mode, lateral dynamic behavior is compromised.
The affected vehicle's identification number begins with VF9SW3V32NM. According to Bugatti, the owner will be promptly informed of this blunder. The French automaker from Molsheim will gladly replace all four wheels with Super Sport wheels. In addition, Bugatti will further throw in a set of brand-new rubber boots, tire valves, and tire sensors. The document attached below puts the blame on Bugatti's internal configurator, which allowed dealers to specify Sport wheels.
As you're well aware, the Chiron Profilée is a one-off swan song to purely internal combustion-engined Bugatti road cars. The much-anticipated successor of the Chiron is anticipated to receive an element of hybridization. Be it a conventional self-charging hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, we do know that it's getting a gas-chugging engine. Hearsay suggests a V16, but we're not sure whether it holds water or not.
