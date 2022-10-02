One Accessible Way To Disconnect the Tesla Model 3 High Voltage Cable in Case of Emergency

Someone posted on Reddit a valuable tip for Tesla Model 3 owners. The Tesla Model 3 offers several ways to disconnect high-voltage power in an emergency.
On the Model 3 these ways can be found both under the front hood on the driver's side, and, if the vehicle rolls over, you have additional options on the rear window on the right passenger side. All other Tesla models only have that option under the front hood. It's just the high-voltage system, not the 12V system. Below is a video of firefighters preparing for a Tesla’s extrication intervention.
You can see how first the glass is broken using special devices, and after the tempered glass has been removed, a orange cord with a large label is pulled out from under the material surface. From that point, firefighters should know what to do in case of an accident to avoid a fire.
After a car crash, the power of that high voltage system cable is stopped so there is no residual voltage system outside the battery that could cause injury.
In the event of an accident, it's good to know that starting a fire can be catastrophic for any car, but those involving electric cars can be even more problematic.
If there is a small fire, use a special fire extinguisher. Using fire extinguishers that are not intended for electric car fires could cause serious injury or death from electric shock. If it is impossible to extinguish the fire in its early stages, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle. When calling the fire department, let them know that an electric vehicle is involved.
If the fire spreads to the high-voltage battery, very large quantities of fire retardant are needed to extinguish the fire. If the fire is not extinguished immediately, the high-voltage battery may explode. So it would be best to retreat to a safe place and not let other people get near the place.
