Once Launched, the $49M Simena Ketch Will Land As the Eco-Friendly Superyacht of 2025

Some superyachts are all about brandishing your bank account, while others are about hiding everything you do, and some are all about making you some money. Well, the upcoming Simena is about to take the yachting industry by storm with its multidisciplinary design.
Ladies and gents, what you're witnessing in the image gallery is nothing other than the Simena, a world-cruising ketch that's currently being built by none other than Ares Yachts. This means that the images are but renderings displaying all that this ship is about to offer to the world as of March 2025. This also means that Simena is up for grabs, but the catch is that you'll need nearly €46M ($48.7M at current exchange rates) to own this one. Time to find out why.
First and foremost, we're looking at a 62 m (203 ft) floating haven designed to be the absolute pinnacle of all this industry has to offer. But, it is extremely important to note that Ares Yachts also has a history of crafting navy-worthy machines, with some models being employed by armed forces worldwide, so the know-how is clearly there, not to mention that Ares is a multi-generational builder.
It's this sort of knowledge that's poured into the Simena, and as a result, the ship is built for unrestricted travel worldwide. From the North Pole to the South and East to West, if the waters are at least 4.5 meters deep (15 ft, Simena's draft), it'll get you through the channel.
However, the means to circumnavigate the globe is only part of the story; another is downright luxury. For example, the absolutely perfect exterior is the work of Taka Yachts, another well-known crew responsible for boats, yachts, and even mega yachts.
One important feature of the exterior that I'd like to point out is the loading and unloading platform, found along the starboard side of the vessel and leading directly into the ship's sleeping quarters. While luggage is carried into the ship, guests can use the adjoining stairway to head up to the main deck—after all, that's where the party is.
Speaking of main decks, in classic ketch style, a central construction is visible. It's here that the main lounge and several other spaces are available, and access throughout the ship is also made from here. Be sure to check out the flybridge and its lounging options in the gallery. The very rear of the main deck houses a jacuzzi, and the bow is open to your imagination but also acts as storage for toys and tenders.
Off to one side, a massive U-shaped couch lies in wait, and across, guests are welcomed to find dining in the backdrop of those large windows. The rest of the main deck's interior is reserved for stairways, offering access to the lower and upper decks and, at the very front, the wheelhouse.
The meals you'll be enjoying will be whipped up in a galley one deck below by one or two of the nine crew members. Be sure to check out that kitchen; it's fit for a Michelin-starred restaurant. But if you're handy with a spatula, why not hop in there yourself? As a big foodie and lover of cooking, I'd pay my respects to this kitchen by first bowing upon entry and then leaving the biggest mess ever. Someone's paid to clean it up.
Do take a moment to picture yourself in the center of this action. Feel the wooden and carpeted surfaces under your feet. Sit down and dine on fresh foods sourced from the last port you visited, enjoy a glass of the finest bubbly, and once night falls, lay on the deck, turn off the lights, and see the stars above like never Before. Heck, why not head up north and see the Northern Lights?
All you have to do to make Simena yours is get ahold of any of the middlemen brokering this deal - we've got some folks over at Northrop & Johnson - and dish out the bucks, all $48.7M.
Couple that with wind-powered propulsion, and we're not just looking at a world-crossing ship, but one that can potentially save you a huge amount of fuel. Under power, 4,000 nautical miles is the peak range, so if you haven't caught a gust of wind in a day or two, you can still make it to some currents. Speaking of propulsion, 14.5 knots (17 mph) is the maximum top speed for this floating haven.
From here, we make our way into the Simena, and it's at this stage that I felt as though, yes, this ship really will stand as an icon for a new era of superyachts, if not for the world, for its future owners for sure. Upon first entering the main lounge, we find ourselves in the midst of an interior that's modern, elegant, and fresh, illuminated by countless windows along the sides and showcasing a wooden floor with the most plush of furniture.
The lowest deck aboard the Simena is reserved for nothing other than the crew quarters, found aft, the kitchen I mentioned, also aft, and the engine room midship. As for the rest of the 60% of this deck, it's home to nothing more than those guest rooms we see. From double-bedded VIP rooms to twin bedding for the kids and a massive, and I mean massive, owner suite at the front. Why such a large emphasis on the size of this room? Simply because it covers around a quarter of this deck's floor space.
