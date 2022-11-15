Once a Forbidden Fruit in the U.S., This 1995 Renault Twingo Is Offered at No Reserve

Offered between 1993 and 2007 back home in France, the first-generation Twingo left us for good in 2012 when Colombian production came to a grinding halt. A one-box city car unveiled at the 1992 edition of the Paris Motor Show, the quirky-looking hatchback was designed with cost in mind without compromising style, ride comfort, or fuel economy.
Gifted with a sliding canvas roof and a turning circle of 9.7 meters (31.8 feet), the first-generation Twingo is called this way after the words twist, swing, and tango. Sliding and foldable seats also need to be highlighted, as well as 790 kilograms (1,742 pounds) of cuteness for the phase-1 specification.
Chassis number VF1C0635515044451 is one such car, a 1995 model registered in Connecticut. Listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve with 102,848 kilometers (63,907 miles) on the clock, which is integrated into a centrally-located monochrome display, this fellow isn’t perfect. Purchased from its original owner by the selling dealer earlier this year, the front-wheel-drive econobox was repainted in the color it had when it rolled off the assembly line. Damage to the left front weld seam is noted, along with imperfections on the wheel lips and left rocker panel.
Scrapes on the interior plastics are present as well, and the underbody shows a little corrosion here and there. Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.2-liter engine that drives the front wheels through a five-speed manual. The C3G as Renault calls this mill is a bulletproof design originating from the 1960s. Based on the Cleon-Fonte engine, also known as the Sierra, the C3G is a member of the C-type family. In other words, it features overhead valves, pushrods, and a timing chain rather than a timing belt.
The 1,239-cc powerplant develops 55 metric ponies (make that 54 horsepower) and 90 Nm (66 pound-foot), which means that zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes nearly 14 seconds. Recently serviced with fresh oil, the lovely econobox from the Old Continent is equipped with air conditioning, a cassette stereo, power windows and door locks, and an Atiwe Indianapolis 500 steering wheel with green and yellow accents. The factory-issue steering wheel is included in the sale.
Lawfully imported to the U.S. due to the 25-year rule, this offbeat machine is currently going for $2,100 on Bring a Trailer after a grand total of four bids. The auction ends Monday, November 21st.
Chassis number VF1C0635515044451 is one such car, a 1995 model registered in Connecticut. Listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve with 102,848 kilometers (63,907 miles) on the clock, which is integrated into a centrally-located monochrome display, this fellow isn’t perfect. Purchased from its original owner by the selling dealer earlier this year, the front-wheel-drive econobox was repainted in the color it had when it rolled off the assembly line. Damage to the left front weld seam is noted, along with imperfections on the wheel lips and left rocker panel.
Scrapes on the interior plastics are present as well, and the underbody shows a little corrosion here and there. Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.2-liter engine that drives the front wheels through a five-speed manual. The C3G as Renault calls this mill is a bulletproof design originating from the 1960s. Based on the Cleon-Fonte engine, also known as the Sierra, the C3G is a member of the C-type family. In other words, it features overhead valves, pushrods, and a timing chain rather than a timing belt.
The 1,239-cc powerplant develops 55 metric ponies (make that 54 horsepower) and 90 Nm (66 pound-foot), which means that zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes nearly 14 seconds. Recently serviced with fresh oil, the lovely econobox from the Old Continent is equipped with air conditioning, a cassette stereo, power windows and door locks, and an Atiwe Indianapolis 500 steering wheel with green and yellow accents. The factory-issue steering wheel is included in the sale.
Lawfully imported to the U.S. due to the 25-year rule, this offbeat machine is currently going for $2,100 on Bring a Trailer after a grand total of four bids. The auction ends Monday, November 21st.