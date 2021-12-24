On the Market for a Titanium Exhaust for a Nissan GT-R? Nismo Has You Covered

It has been four years since Nismo introduced its heritage program, and it is on a roll. The latest addition to the program comes in the form of a retrofit titanium exhaust system, offered for three generations of the GT-R. Owners of R32, R33, and R34 GT-R models will be able to order one of these systems.
Each titanium exhaust system offered by Nismo comes with a distinctive diamond-like coating (DLC) on the tips of the tailpipe. Thanks to the special coating, the exhaust will not change its color in any way, Nismo notes. That is not the only benefit, though, as they also come with less weight and more power.
On average, the new exhaust system is 12.5 kilograms (ca. 5.6 lbs.) lighter than the stock unit in the corresponding R32, R33, or R34 model. They will also be a guaranteed fit, and Nismo estimates a seven-percent increase in power, but they are only adequate for vehicles that have the R3 or R4 engine codes.
Nissan R32, R33, or R34 models with the S1 or S2 engine codes are not compatible with the Nismo titanium exhaust, but the company does not provide any further details on what it would take to make them fit.
The official motivation is linked to the type of turbocharger employed on those engine variants. The S1 variant of the R34 GT-R corresponds with the V-Spec model, but the same designation was employed for other special-edition models.
In the case of the R33, just the two-door model is compatible with the new exhaust system offered by Nismo, while this is not a problem with the R32 or the R34. When the price is concerned, the titanium exhaust for the R34 GT-R costs JPY 737,000 (ca. $6,444), Car Watch notes.
Owners of R32 or R33 GT-R models will be happy to know that Nismo titanium exhausts only cost JPY 726,000 (ca. $6,347). Back in 2015, Nismo launched a titanium exhaust for the R35 GT-R, and it cost 478,000 yen (ca. $3900) at the time, which would mean $4281 if we adapted for inflation in 2020.
We should point out that the R35 GT-R titanium exhaust offered by Nismo did not come with DLC tips, and no power gains were mentioned, but it was slightly lighter than the stock unit, which means that the same product for the R32, R33, and R34 is a good deal if you think about it.
