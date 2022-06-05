On One Hand, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Can Be Civilized, on the Other Hand Is Lotion

Who needs a 911 when they can have the mighty Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS? Well, people who can afford something like the GT3 RS, or the Turbo S. That didn’t answer it, so let’s move on to the feisty sports car from the Stuttgart company, which got abused on public roads recently.
As you can expect, everything was filmed for the internet to see, and uploaded in this case on the AutoTopNL YouTube channel. The video is a little over 8 minutes long, and focuses solely on the extreme side of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, including fast takeoffs, 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) accelerations, power slides, and revving. Oh, and it doesn’t feature any voiceovers, so that’s another bonus right there.
Bear with us for a few more moments before scrolling down and hitting the play button, as we have to remind you about some of the things that make it great, starting with the engine, obviously. The mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six is shared with the latest 911 GT3, with slightly less power, but much more than the 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque available in the 718 Cayman GT4.
Hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and no manual option available, it pumps out 493 hp (500 ps / 368 kW) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft), and that is just 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) shy of the GT3. This allows it to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in just 3.2 seconds from a standstill, matching the time of its larger sibling, and being half a second faster than the non-RS Cayman GT4. Flat-out, it can do 315 kph (196 mph).
In addition to boasting that much oomph, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a reworked suspension, with revised dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars. It is lighter than the standard car, produces 25% more downforce, and can be had with extra carbon fiber via the Weissach Package, which also brings a titanium exhaust system, and other stuff. But it’s always better to see it in action than to read about it over and over again, so you know what to do next, don’t you?
