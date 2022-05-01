On Board Luis Vuitton Mogul’s Megayacht, Where Even the Engine Room Is a Work of Art

autoevolution
Luis Vuitton’s items and decorations, both new and vintage, are part of the interior design of many elegant superyachts. But what can be found on board the pleasure craft of the Luis Vuitton boss himself, Bernard Arnault? There’s no room for anything ordinary or simple inside this hidden gem.

1 May 2022, 04:02 UTC ·
Last year, he was the world’s richest man, surpassing Jeff Bezos. Currently, he’s only number three on the world’s top billionaires list, but he’s still number one in France and even Europe. Bernard Arnault’s name may not be as immensely popular as Bezos or Elon Musk, but the brands under the LVHM (Moet Hennessey Luis Vuitton) group are more than famous.

LVMH is the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, and is incredibly diverse, with 70 fashion and cosmetics brands alone. Their common denominator is sheer opulence. In 2021, the group also acquired the famous Tiffany & Co, reportedly for $15.8 billion, scoring the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever made. His father built the foundation, and Arnault turned it into the incredibly successful and powerful empire we know today.

We’ve said it before - when it comes to superyachts and billionaires, you can’t have one without the other. It’s no surprise that Arnault owns a spectacular $150 million floating mansion. Although its details remain elusive, because this custom beauty hasn’t revealed itself to anyone besides its owner and his private entourage, enough is known about Symphony to beguile and make our jaws drop.

With a massive 333-foot (101.5 meters) silhouette, the 2015 Symphony was the largest model built by Feadship at that time. It was also the brand’s first vessel to comply with the new Passenger Yacht Code regulations, which allowed more than 12 passengers onboard. The beautiful yacht with a dark blue steel hull and bright white aluminum superstructure went on to win the World Superyacht Award 2016 for best displacement motor yacht, in the 2,999 GT and above category.

This choice wasn’t accidental. A few years prior, in 2008, LVMH purchased Royal van Lent, the Dutch builder of luxury yachts, under the Feadship brand. A logical step for the group’s expansion strategy, this acquisition, estimated at a minimum of $300 million, added a builder known for having an “ultra-exclusive clientele.” And it wasn’t the only one in the LVMH portfolio, as the group had bought the British Princess Yachts International that same year.

Big names were responsible for the look of the Symphony, unfolding across six decks. Tim Heywood created the exterior, while Francois Zuretti and Peter Marino envisioned the interiors inspired by exotic residences in Bali, to which African influences were added to recreate a floating “summer house at the sea.”

Calling it a floating exclusive neighborhood wood be more appropriate since everything you could possibly need is included. You can pamper yourself at the state-of-the-art spa, work out at the gym, relax at the beauty parlor, or enjoy the spectacular 19.5-foot (6 meters) contra-flow swimming pool with its own waterfall. Below its glass bottom, you can spot a generous lounge area. That’s also where you’ll find an ultra-high-definition cinema, for movie nights in grand style.

There’s also a second cinema, an outdoor one, on the bridge deck. Another favorite area would probably be the sun deck, with its generous jacuzzi, bar, and an observation lounge. You can even play golf on this floating neighborhood’s mini-golf field and enjoy gourmet dinners al-fresco, at the table on the aft deck that’s large enough for 20 people. When the sun sets, this area magically transforms into a high-class nightclub.

You might think that a lot of superyachts boast similar amenities. It’s true, but the Symphony goes even further. According to automation expert Henri, which participated in the yacht’s building process, its interiors were the most elaborate ever seen on a superyacht at that time, boasting 300 different finishes.

The exquisite attention to detail is obvious when looking at the truly unique elevator shaft, with an interactive video wall representing a stunning virtual aquarium. The wall is 49-foot-tall (15 meters) comprised of 25 screens. Even the engine room is a work of art. There’s an elegant corridor from the movie theater to the beach club, giving guests a glimpse of the engines, through large glass walls, illuminated by blue LEDs.

These powerful MTU engines, four in total, allow the Symphony to cruise at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph), for up to 5,500 nautical miles (6,300 miles/10,000 km).

Built with eight staterooms for up to 16 guests, the Symphony dazzles with an owner’s suite that’s equal to a luxury apartment. It includes double bathrooms, dressing rooms, a private study, a sauna, and access to its own terrace with a jacuzzi. A large crew can also be accommodated to cater to the guests’ every desire.

Sophisticated and mysterious, the Symphony seems worthy of a luxury empire king. It hasn’t revealed its most intimate secrets, but it’s safe to say that it could compete with younger billionaires’ toys, including Jeff Bezos’ infamous megayacht.
