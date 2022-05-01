On Board Luis Vuitton Mogul’s Megayacht, Where Even the Engine Room Is a Work of Art

Last year, he was the world’s richest man, surpassing Jeff Bezos. Currently, he’s only number three on the world’s top billionaires list, but he’s still number one in France and even Europe. Bernard Arnault’s name may not be as immensely popular as Bezos or Elon Musk, but the brands under the LVHM (Moet Hennessey Luis Vuitton) group are more than famous.
LVMH is the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, and is incredibly diverse, with 70 fashion and cosmetics brands alone. Their common denominator is sheer opulence. In 2021, the group also acquired the famous Tiffany & Co, reportedly for $15.8 billion, scoring the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever made. His father built the foundation, and Arnault turned it into the incredibly successful and powerful empire we know today.
We’ve said it before - when it comes to superyachts and billionaires, you can’t have one without the other. It’s no surprise that Arnault owns a spectacular $150 million floating mansion. Although its details remain elusive, because this custom beauty hasn’t revealed itself to anyone besides its owner and his private entourage, enough is known about Symphony to beguile and make our jaws drop.
This choice wasn’t accidental. A few years prior, in 2008, LVMH purchased Royal van Lent, the Dutch builder of luxury yachts, under the Feadship brand. A logical step for the group’s expansion strategy, this acquisition, estimated at a minimum of $300 million, added a builder known for having an “ultra-exclusive clientele.” And it wasn’t the only one in the LVMH portfolio, as the group had bought the British Princess Yachts International that same year.
Big names were responsible for the look of the Symphony, unfolding across six decks. Tim Heywood created the exterior, while Francois Zuretti and Peter Marino envisioned the interiors inspired by exotic residences in Bali, to which African influences were added to recreate a floating “summer house at the sea.”
Calling it a floating exclusive neighborhood wood be more appropriate since everything you could possibly need is included. You can pamper yourself at the state-of-the-art spa, work out at the gym, relax at the beauty parlor, or enjoy the spectacular 19.5-foot (6 meters) contra-flow swimming pool with its own waterfall. Below its glass bottom, you can spot a generous lounge area. That’s also where you’ll find an ultra-high-definition cinema, for movie nights in grand style.
You might think that a lot of superyachts boast similar amenities. It’s true, but the Symphony goes even further. According to automation expert Henri, which participated in the yacht’s building process, its interiors were the most elaborate ever seen on a superyacht at that time, boasting 300 different finishes.
The exquisite attention to detail is obvious when looking at the truly unique elevator shaft, with an interactive video wall representing a stunning virtual aquarium. The wall is 49-foot-tall (15 meters) comprised of 25 screens. Even the engine room is a work of art. There’s an elegant corridor from the movie theater to the beach club, giving guests a glimpse of the engines, through large glass walls, illuminated by blue LEDs.
Built with eight staterooms for up to 16 guests, the Symphony dazzles with an owner’s suite that’s equal to a luxury apartment. It includes double bathrooms, dressing rooms, a private study, a sauna, and access to its own terrace with a jacuzzi. A large crew can also be accommodated to cater to the guests’ every desire.
Sophisticated and mysterious, the Symphony seems worthy of a luxury empire king. It hasn’t revealed its most intimate secrets, but it’s safe to say that it could compete with younger billionaires’ toys, including Jeff Bezos’ infamous megayacht.
