autoevolution

Omologato Introduces Limited-Edition Watch Inspired By John Surtees

 
30 May 2017, 12:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Gadgets
As a partner to Mahindra in Formula E, plus a great focus on motorsport-themed timepieces, Omologato is the sort of company a gearhead can’t simply ignore. Following the launch of two watch models designed to pay tribute to Porsche’s Weissach department and Ferrari’s first constructors’ title, the Windsor-based outfit has an all-new chronograph in the pipeline.
The Surtees is how it’s called, and as you might have already guessed by now, it’s a nod to the only man to have won World Championships on two and four wheels alike. John Surtees is the guy in question, and as a brief refresher, the balls-to-the-wall yet soft-spoken sportsman left us in March, aged 83.

“Il Grande John was the most versatile racer,” said Omologato head honcho Shami Kalra, “an icon for lovers of two and four wheels and a motorsport legend. We were honored to have John Surtees start the design process of this watch and were truly devastated when he passed away. Having the timepiece completed by those who loved him most was a fitting tribute to such a wonderful man.” The watch, however, is much more than just that.

Commissioned for the sole purpose of raising funds for the Henry Surtees Foundation, profits generated by the timepiece will ultimately support new schemes such as air ambulance services that carry defrosted FFP (Fresh Frozen Plasma) onboard. John founded the charity in 2009, following the tragic death of son Henry whilst competing in a Formula 2 race in the UK.

An emotional and evocative watch, The Surtees features a dial beautified with blue accents. The color was chosen as a reminder of one of the most notorious episodes in Scuderia Ferrari’s existence. To the point, a dispute over regulations convinced Enzo to drop his cars’ red livery in favor of blue and white for the final two Grand Prix events of the season. The last race of the season, in Mexico, saw Surtees finish second, thus sealing the 1964 title.

 

The Surtees. The first watch inspired by the great man himself. Only 100 are being made and they arrive at the end of July.

A post shared by OMOLOGATO® (@omologatowatches) on May 26, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT


John Surtees watch Omologato luxury
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85