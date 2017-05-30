Omologato Introduces Limited-Edition Watch Inspired By John Surtees

As a partner to Mahindra in Formula E, plus a great focus on motorsport-themed timepieces, Omologato is the sort of company a gearhead can’t simply ignore. Following the launch of two watch models designed to pay tribute to Porsche’s Weissach department
and Ferrari’s first constructors’ title
, the Windsor-based outfit has an all-new chronograph in the pipeline.
The Surtees is how it’s called, and as you might have already guessed by now, it’s a nod to the only man to have won World Championships on two and four wheels alike. John Surtees
is the guy in question, and as a brief refresher, the balls-to-the-wall yet soft-spoken sportsman left us in March, aged 83.
“Il Grande John was the most versatile racer,”
said Omologato
head honcho Shami Kalra, “an icon for lovers of two and four wheels and a motorsport legend. We were honored to have John Surtees start the design process of this watch and were truly devastated when he passed away. Having the timepiece completed by those who loved him most was a fitting tribute to such a wonderful man.”
The watch, however, is much more than just that.
Commissioned for the sole purpose of raising funds for the Henry Surtees Foundation, profits generated by the timepiece will ultimately support new schemes such as air ambulance services that carry defrosted FFP (Fresh Frozen Plasma) onboard. John founded the charity in 2009, following the tragic death of son Henry
whilst competing in a Formula 2 race in the UK.
An emotional and evocative watch, The Surtees features a dial beautified with blue accents. The color was chosen as a reminder of one of the most notorious episodes in Scuderia Ferrari
’s existence. To the point, a dispute over regulations convinced Enzo to drop his cars’ red livery in favor of blue and white for the final two Grand Prix events of the season. The last race of the season, in Mexico, saw Surtees finish second, thus sealing the 1964 title.
The Surtees. The first watch inspired by the great man himself. Only 100 are being made and they arrive at the end of July.
A post shared by OMOLOGATO® (@omologatowatches) on May 26, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT