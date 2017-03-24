Oldest Vespa Scooter Up For Grabs, Might Get Auctioned For Over 200K

The Vespa scooter is probably the most recognizable two-wheeled vehicle on the face of the Earth. With millions of them built since the 1940s, it’s quite easy to grab an old school one even today in running order for a decent price. However, if you want this one, you better fork out well over 150,000 Euros.





Judging by the frame number, this is the third



At the moment of writing this, the bid reached €162,500, but the auctioneer estimates the Vespa will get sold for around €250,000 - €325,000. Yes, you read that right. What you see here is one of the earliest models. As described by the auction page , this frame No.1003 is the oldest Vespa known at the moment.It belongs to the “0 series”, which means it is part of a pre-production batch of around 60 units made. The Vespa in question here was virtually hand built by beating steel plates on wooden masks after which it got hand soldered.Judging by the frame number, this is the third Vespa ever built, and units number 1001 and 1002 are nowhere to be found, which truly makes it the oldest one alive.The ad says it has been fully restored and you can see most of its components look brand new. However, whoever did the restoration job preferred to make it a bit special, considering this Vespa’s provenience.That meant stripping down the paint on most of its body (no sand blasting involved) and leaving it like that to expose the old metal to the eye. It is however protected by a clear coat of lacquer.Powering the old scooter is a functional single-cylinder 98 cc 2-stroke engine with forced air cooling. The No.014 lump is mated to a 3-speed gearbox operated via a handlebar switch.The model is offered with all documents to attest its originality as well as its registration papers.At the moment of writing this, the bid reached €162,500, but the auctioneer estimates the Vespa will get sold for around €250,000 - €325,000.