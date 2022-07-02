Oldest Surviving Bentley Returns to the Isle of Man, Leads Historic Vehicle Parade

The oldest existing Bentley vehicle was brought to celebrate the Centenary of its result in the 1922 RAC team Trophy. The race was held on the Snaefell Mountain Course, as it is held today, and vehicles were also a part of the race, albeit in their separate class.
The race marked the first competition that Bentley entered with several models, three to be specific, and all finished the race. The company won the team prize, as there were three Bentleys in the top five, more than any other competing brands. Frank Clement had the best result of the trio, with second place, while W.O. Bentley concluded the race in fourth place, and Douglas Hawkes obtained fifth place.
It was the beginning of a beautiful time for Bentley, and the company continued competing in multiple events and championships with its models after this favorable outcome.
Mind you, Frank Clement is the only professional racing driver hired by the original Bentley company, and he was also in charge of the company's experimental department (the one that makes EXP vehicles, among others). 1923 found Clement in a Bentley at Le Mans, leading the race but eventually finishing in fourth place after a stone cracked the fuel tank.
the Blowers and the Speed Six, won Le Mans again in 1929 and 1930, respectively.
The latter wins will be celebrated through the Speed Six Continuation Series, which was announced recently, and it will involve 12 cars built to the specifications of the Le Mans racecars.
But let us return to the Snaefell Mountain Course, where the largest static display of Bentley 3-Liter models took place. There were 78 historic models, including numerous Bentley cars, along with period competitors, including the 1922 Sunbeam that won that year's race.
It is worth noting that all those Bentley models have not been together before, and it is unlikely that they will ever be, but, for a moment in time, the rare collection shown on the Isle of Man was valued at over GBP 40 million. A parade lap was organized for the cavalcade of Bentleys along with the 1922 Sunbeam, and it all started in the pit lane.
almost one and a half hours.
Bentley's first model was the 3-Litre, and it was made in 1,622 examples between 1921 and 1929. The EXP2 was the second car to bear the Bentley name after the EXP1, and it is the oldest surviving Bentley in existence.
In case you were wondering, the EXP1 was lost to history, as Bentley notes. It is believed that the vehicle was transformed to help create other EXPs.
The Bentley Heritage Collection managed to acquire the EXP2 many years ago, and the company conducted a full rebuild to the original specification approximately 25 years ago. The company had sold its former development and racing car back in 1923, but now it is one of the most prominent members of its collection.
