Older Lamborghini Gallardo Goes for a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Can't Hit 200 MPH

Can you believe that next year, the Lamborghini will be celebrating 20 years since the first Gallardo left the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory? It may be that we don't perceive it as a two-decade-old vehicle because the last one was built less than 10 years ago. The Gallardo played an important role in the grand scheme of things, as the Italian supercar manufacturer sold a record 14,000 units during its lifespan.

7 photos