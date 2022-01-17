Older Chevy Malibu, Buick Regal, and LaCrosse Recalled Stateside, Remedy Unavailable Yet

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall in the U.S. for certain Chevrolet Malibu, Buick Regal, and LaCrosse. These vehicles, which were built roughly one decade ago, have a suspension issue that needs to be taken care of.
According to documents made public by the safety watchdog, the cars’ rear toe links could have received an improper amount of corrosion protection. When getting in contact with road debris, it could chip away, exposing the metal, and making it susceptible to corrosion. In time, the toe link could become thinner and fracture, increasing the risk of having an accident.
Blamed on the supplier, Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Man., of China, this problem affects 4,271 cars altogether, with a 1% estimated defect rate. There are 678 units of the Chevrolet Malibu, built from January 10, 2012, to August 28, 2013, 2,951 Buick Regals, made between May 31, 2011, and May 16, 2013, and 642 LaCrosses, put together from July 24, 2009, to June 23, 2013, that have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs.
Speaking of which, GM will start sending notification letters to owners on January 27, 2022, informing them of the safety risk. A second notice will be sent once the remedy is available, which basically means that they cannot fix the cars just yet. Their official dealer network has been aware of the problem since December 22, 2021.
Once the necessary parts become available, authorized technicians will replace the rear suspension toe links, and adjuster fasteners, free of charge. Owners who have already fixed their rides will be reimbursed, given that they can prove it.
The official number for this recall is N212346640, and it is an expansion of the 20V-764 and 21V-633 safety campaigns. Chevrolet can be contacted at 1-800-222-1020, and Buick at 1-800-521-7300. Concerned owners with questions on the topic can also reach out to the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
