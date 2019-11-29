Old VW Beetle Gets RWD Kit and Rotiform Wheels, Looks Chubby

About 15 years ago, a body shop in Japan made purists cry by chopping up old Porsche 911 and turning them into fantasy vehicles. Today, we're going to give a distant cousin the same treatment. That's right, we're talking about a RWB version of the old VW Beetle.
RWD kits made the prices of old 993s skyrocket. Suddenly, these old machines became cooler than the Lamborghini Countach. However, the connection between the 991 and the Beetle is undeniable, not only due to a guy named Ferdinand, but also the rear-engined layout.
Unless we're mistaken, there was a RWD Beetle concept built for SEMA 2014, but that's the modern, front-wheel-drive car. No, we're talking about a classic Bug with racing looks.
Unfortunately, we can't imagine Akira Nakai and his drift crew loving something as underpowered as the Beetle or trying to D1 the wheels off. So we're once again dealing with a rendering.
Rob3rtdesign is a South American artist who loves nothing more than to play with a local hero, like the VW SP2 he did a while back. But the Beetle must be his favorite because it's been rendered more than everything else. He has convertible versions, black, blue, with carbon and different wheel setups.
But all of them have some kind of radical fender extensions housing oversized tires, wings, and other racing accessories. Maybe the purists will be happier to see a Beetle chopped up in place of a Porsche.
The only two problems we have is that the Bug is always going to look too bubbly and its engine is too small. Which brings us to an interesting conversation. What's the best swap for the arse of VW? Since 911 six-bangers are not exactly cheap, we figure a Subaru WRX turbo unit would be a better fit, with acceptable power and the right cylinder layout.
Unless we're mistaken, there was a RWD Beetle concept built for SEMA 2014, but that's the modern, front-wheel-drive car. No, we're talking about a classic Bug with racing looks.
Unfortunately, we can't imagine Akira Nakai and his drift crew loving something as underpowered as the Beetle or trying to D1 the wheels off. So we're once again dealing with a rendering.
Rob3rtdesign is a South American artist who loves nothing more than to play with a local hero, like the VW SP2 he did a while back. But the Beetle must be his favorite because it's been rendered more than everything else. He has convertible versions, black, blue, with carbon and different wheel setups.
But all of them have some kind of radical fender extensions housing oversized tires, wings, and other racing accessories. Maybe the purists will be happier to see a Beetle chopped up in place of a Porsche.
The only two problems we have is that the Bug is always going to look too bubbly and its engine is too small. Which brings us to an interesting conversation. What's the best swap for the arse of VW? Since 911 six-bangers are not exactly cheap, we figure a Subaru WRX turbo unit would be a better fit, with acceptable power and the right cylinder layout.