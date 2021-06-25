Boeing's Dummy "Rosie the Rocketeer" Is Getting Ready to Fly to the ISS

Old-School BMW R100RT Gets Tastefully Customized From Head to Toe

Valencia-based Bolt Motor Co. is one of those workshops that never fail to deliver an extraordinary custom build. 11 photos



Most recently, we visited their range to admire the stupefying



The donor for this project comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin fiend, with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. This bad boy will go about supplying up to 70 ponies at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) at 5,500 revs. A five-speed transmission puts the rear wheel in motion by means of a shaft final drive, leading to a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).



BMC’s moto surgeons kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed high-compression pistons and a hydraulic clutch, as well as a twin-spark setup and a state-of-the-art Siebenrock Deep Sump Conversion Kit. The mill no longer inhales via Bing carbs, as they’ve been deleted in favor of higher-spec Mikuni alternatives.



On the other end of the combustion cycle, the crew fitted a custom two-into-one exhaust system, topped with a premium muffler from Spark. At the rear, the original swingarm was removed to make room for a



Up front, suspension duties are handled by a pair of top-grade Ohlins forks that hail from a Ducati Panigale 1299, while ample stopping power is provided by dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs and Brembo calipers. The beast's rear wheel is brought to a stop by an R1200's single brake rotor. After equipping a retro-style front fairing, Spain's artists topped things off with an array of aftermarket goodies, including a Motogadget speedometer, RebelMoto switches and Tarozzi foot pegs.