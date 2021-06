Old-School BMW R100RT Gets Tastefully Customized From Head to Toe

As you browse through the firm’s portfolio, you’ll be greeted by an abundance of awe-inspiring masterpieces that received the BMC treatment, many of which we’ve featured on autoevolution in the past.Most recently, we visited their range to admire the stupefying transformation they’ve applied to a 1994 variant of Honda’s CB750 lineup. Given that it’s been a while since we brought this gem to your attention, we’ll be diving in for a quick inspection of Bolt Motor’s accomplishments on a heavily modified 1981 BMW R100RT.The donor for this project comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin fiend, with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. This bad boy will go about supplying up to 70 ponies at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) at 5,500 revs. A five-speed transmission puts the rear wheel in motion by means of a shaft final drive, leading to a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).BMC’s moto surgeons kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed high-compression pistons and a hydraulic clutch, as well as a twin-spark setup and a state-of-the-art Siebenrock Deep Sump Conversion Kit. The mill no longer inhales via Bing carbs, as they’ve been deleted in favor of higher-spec Mikuni alternatives.On the other end of the combustion cycle, the crew fitted a custom two-into-one exhaust system, topped with a premium muffler from Spark. At the rear, the original swingarm was removed to make room for a BMW R1200S’ single-sided item, which is mated to a Hagon monoshock. Above these modules, you will find a one-off subframe that wears a carbon fiber tail, along with a neat saddle upholstered by a local craftsman.Up front, suspension duties are handled by a pair of top-grade Ohlins forks that hail from a Ducati Panigale 1299, while ample stopping power is provided by dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs and Brembo calipers. The beast 's rear wheel is brought to a stop by an R1200’s single brake rotor. After equipping a retro-style front fairing, Spain’s artists topped things off with an array of aftermarket goodies, including a Motogadget speedometer, RebelMoto switches and Tarozzi foot pegs.