Old Renault Twingo Hits Ferrari 488 Pista, Video Is Painful to Watch

What was supposed to be a relaxing cruise in the company of other Prancing Horses turned out to be a nightmare for the owner of this Ferrari 488 Pista, as the Italian supercar was hit by a first generation Renault Twingo.
Captured on camera, the peculiar accident shows the French city car, driven by an old man, leaving a parking lot, just as the Ferrari 488 Pista came around the corner at moderate speed. Moments later, the impact occurred, and was so brutal that it sent the exotic model briefly into the air, before coming in contact with the asphalt again.
The low-res, portrait video, shot from afar, makes it impossible to tell the exact damages suffered by both vehicles, yet it is going to be one expensive repair for the Ferrari. Nevertheless, it appears that an airbag was triggered, bruising the driver of the 488 Pista, according to Mowmag, which states that the accident took place a few days ago in the Italian town of Cortona, during the Ferrari 1000 Miglia event.
The clip ends as passersby, and the driver of the Twingo, walk over to the supercar, which is currently valued at €300,000 (~$350,000) to €400,000 ($480,000) on the used car market. Its open-top sibling, the 488 Pista Spider, is even more expensive, with the finest examples currently changing hands for well over half a million ($600,000).
The first-gen Renault Twingo, on the other hand, which was made from 1992 to 2007 in France, sits at the opposite end of the money spectrum. The cheapest ones go for a couple of hundred (~$250) in Europe. The third generation, built by Renault in Slovenia since 2014, starts from €13,750 (equal to $16,380) in Italy for the Life trim level, and €16,800 ($20,014) for the Vibes. Prices for the Twingo Electric vary between €21,950 ($26,149) and €25,150 ($29,961).
The low-res, portrait video, shot from afar, makes it impossible to tell the exact damages suffered by both vehicles, yet it is going to be one expensive repair for the Ferrari. Nevertheless, it appears that an airbag was triggered, bruising the driver of the 488 Pista, according to Mowmag, which states that the accident took place a few days ago in the Italian town of Cortona, during the Ferrari 1000 Miglia event.
The clip ends as passersby, and the driver of the Twingo, walk over to the supercar, which is currently valued at €300,000 (~$350,000) to €400,000 ($480,000) on the used car market. Its open-top sibling, the 488 Pista Spider, is even more expensive, with the finest examples currently changing hands for well over half a million ($600,000).
The first-gen Renault Twingo, on the other hand, which was made from 1992 to 2007 in France, sits at the opposite end of the money spectrum. The cheapest ones go for a couple of hundred (~$250) in Europe. The third generation, built by Renault in Slovenia since 2014, starts from €13,750 (equal to $16,380) in Italy for the Life trim level, and €16,800 ($20,014) for the Vibes. Prices for the Twingo Electric vary between €21,950 ($26,149) and €25,150 ($29,961).