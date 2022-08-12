Old Ford Econoline Van Goes for Digital Custom Life to “Escape the Ordinary”

Ford’s E-Series legacy continues even today – but only as a stripped chassis option. Oh, but it does not matter all too much – its timeless design was left mostly unchanged for more than six decades.
Sure, one does not even need to be incredibly skilled at automotive design recognition game,s or a diehard fan of the Americana van, to recognize the long-lived iterations. The first incarnation had those inward pointy elements around its headlight ‘eyes,’ the second generation keeps the latter round and expands the Ford grille lettering, while the third and fourth have a squared appearance.
Dubbed the Ford Econoline (or sometimes even the Ford Club Wagon), it certainly went down in history for its traveling bingo crews or congregation road trip capabilities rather than its overall commercial traits. Sure, we may be idealizing the model series based on popular culture, but our imagination cannot stop from running rampant.
And it is for good reason – we just laid eyes on the Econoline stemming from the prolific mind of the automotive concept designer better known as joshhdesigns on social media. The pixel master recently cooked up a vintage first-gen minivan that could stand out in any soccer mom crowd and beyond, then even tripled that with a cool set of custom Cadillac, Chevy, and Ford blasts from the past.
Frankly, even though one of these classic Hot Rod representatives (the Ice Cream Van) again changed liveries, it is not that hard to recognize it – along with the stunning Caddy Eldorado – as previously introduced digital build projects. Alas, the Ford Econoline van looks like a complete novelty and as such, it got our full attention more than the others.
And for good measure, since we are dealing with a classic low-rider stance mixed with Hot Wheels-style elements and a little bit of Woodie flavor perched on top to sum up the transformation. As for what ticks inside the engine bay or dwells around the spacious cockpit, that is a mystery best left unsolved when trying to “escape the ordinary!”
