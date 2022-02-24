Old BMW 3 Series Looks Exhaust-ed, Needs More Soot in Its Life

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you know that BMWs are tuning magnets. Most sedan owners (and not only) have turned theirs into M-lookalikes, so finding one that hasn’t been excessively modded, and properly taken care of, is rather tricky.
If you’re patient and know your Bimmers, you could land an E9X for a few thousand dollars, with not that many miles on the clock, that still has a lot of life left in it. However, it won’t be the grey 3 Series pictured in our gallery, as this one should be put to sleep.
Posing as a 335i (unless it is actually a 335i, which we seriously doubt), as per the badge applied to the tailgate, it looks all beat up. The paint finish isn’t as shiny as it once was, and the privacy foil applied to the rear windscreen has seen better days. These are not the only eyebrow-raisers, but you already know where this is going, don’t you?
That’s right, this old premium compact sedan has four exhaust tips. Nothing unusual so far, after all, the real M3 has four too, only with a different layout. The big one on the left side is actually connected to the engine, as it’s the only one that has soot. The ones mounted in the middle, though the owner still has to work on their measuring skills, are there for show-and-tell reasons only, and so is the one on the right side.
But hey, you can never have too many exhaust pipes, even if they don’t do anything at all, can you? This reminds us of yet another E90 that we wrote about earlier this month, only instead of many tailpipes, that one had a huge wing attached to its rear end. And if you’re into these types of modifications, then you probably remember that E46 Touring from last summer, which followed a similar trend to its more modern sibling.
Posing as a 335i (unless it is actually a 335i, which we seriously doubt), as per the badge applied to the tailgate, it looks all beat up. The paint finish isn’t as shiny as it once was, and the privacy foil applied to the rear windscreen has seen better days. These are not the only eyebrow-raisers, but you already know where this is going, don’t you?
That’s right, this old premium compact sedan has four exhaust tips. Nothing unusual so far, after all, the real M3 has four too, only with a different layout. The big one on the left side is actually connected to the engine, as it’s the only one that has soot. The ones mounted in the middle, though the owner still has to work on their measuring skills, are there for show-and-tell reasons only, and so is the one on the right side.
But hey, you can never have too many exhaust pipes, even if they don’t do anything at all, can you? This reminds us of yet another E90 that we wrote about earlier this month, only instead of many tailpipes, that one had a huge wing attached to its rear end. And if you’re into these types of modifications, then you probably remember that E46 Touring from last summer, which followed a similar trend to its more modern sibling.