This simple mashup by superrenderscars makes you think about that by mixing the front and rear bumpers of a modern GT500 with one of the old models that everybody calls "classic." And as ridiculous as these images might seem, people try body swaps all the time. B is for Build is putting a 1967 coupe over a 2016 Mustang GT right now (see video below).The result is undeniably strange, but explaining why takes some time. For starters, there's an obvious difference between the heights of these two snake generations. The classic model might as well be called an, since it puls the diffusers all the way up into the air.Also, the tiny wheels and massive sideways are a reminder that old muscle cars were lacking in the traction and stopping departments. Give them some modern rubber and the acceleration will be fixed, but Ford's recent braking tech isn't as easily retrofitted.The story of the GT500 is set in the late 1960s. After helping Ford teach those rude Ferrari people a thing or two, Carroll Shelby wanted to take his previous Mustang project to the next level. With the help of the 427 engine, he did just that.But the 427, being a race engine, had a few mechanical issues that made it unsuitable to be a road car. So Shelby and the gang swapped over to the 428, first the one from the police cars, and later the Cobra Jet. Today's GT500 uses a supercharged version of Ford’s 5.2-liter exotic flat-plane crank V8 paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The mill makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque.