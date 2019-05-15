autoevolution

Oklahoma Man Arrested For Roadtripping With Dead Wife in The Passenger Seat

15 May 2019, 11:56 UTC
One man from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, would not let anything ruin his roadtrip – not even the death of his wife of 8 years, Linda.
So, when she died unexpectedly in a hotel in Texas (or so he told the police when he got caught), instead of calling the cops, he placed her in the passenger seat of their car and “continued to their destination,” the New York Post reports.

The man, 70-year-old Rodney Puckett, was pulled over in Arizona, outside Phoenix, for a traffic violation. When the officer approached the car, he noticed a dead body in the passenger seat, and Puckett told him that it was his wife Linda.

He also offered what he must have imagined to be a reasonable explanation for why he was traveling with a corpse: he and his wife were roadtripping when she died and he didn’t want to call it quits before they got to their destination.

For the time being, Puckett is in custody on charges of abandonment and concealment of a body, but he may be facing additional charges if the coroner determines that she didn’t die of natural causes. An investigation is underway to determine if her death was a homicide.

You know what they say in those crime shows: “it’s always the husband / spouse.” Police have reason to suspect Puckett, too, since at the time he and Linda hit the road for this fatal roadtrip, they were in the process of getting a divorce.

According to KJRH, the two married in 2011 and were pretty much done at the beginning of the year. First, Linda filed for a restraining order, which was still standing at the time Puckett was pulled over with her dead body in the car, then for divorce. Police are probing to see if they’d reconciled after that.

In April this year, Puckett went missing and was found in a jail in Kansas, after he’d tried to elude officers. The missing persons alert that went out then said that he suffered from bipolar disorder.
