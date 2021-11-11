Oh Dear, Toyota MR2 Turned Into the Ferrari 404 Enzo Would’ve Never Approved

Regarded as being one of the best Ferraris ever made, the F40 was the last model to get Enzo’s blessing. It sports a timeless design and goes like stink even by today’s standards, with 4.1 seconds needed to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill.
Capable of giving bystanders tinnitus, the 2.9-liter V8 produced an impressive 471 horsepower for the late 1980s, when it entered production, and enabled a maximum speed of 201 mph (323 kph). Mounted in the middle of the car, the mill was mated to a five-speed manual transmission that directed the power to the rear wheels.
Ferrari enthusiasts likely have wet dreams about the F40 and, at around $2 million a pop, dreaming is the only thing that they can do. Well, that and looking at pics and videos of it online, or perhaps even getting a replica, if their self-esteem is low enough. Most of the time, creating an F40 knock-off means sacrificing an otherwise good Toyota MR2, and we are almost certain that a Japanese nimble sports car lies beneath this elongated monstrosity.
The shape of the front fenders and the window line look like those of an MR2, but pretty much everything else has been molded to mimic the design of the iconic Ferrari. It has way more space between the axles, so whoever was behind the project had to do a lot of chopping and welding, yet they couldn’t be bothered about giving it center-locking wheels.
At this point, you might think that the Ferrari F40 limo is for sale, but it’s not, as far as we are aware of anyway, because we found it on Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, accompanied by some hilarious comments. Redditers called it the F404: Ferrari not found, the F foooooorty, the F4T, or F400, for obvious reasons, so after taking a closer look at it in the image gallery shared above, next to pics of the actual F40, you should hit the quoted webpage to have a laugh.
Ferrari enthusiasts likely have wet dreams about the F40 and, at around $2 million a pop, dreaming is the only thing that they can do. Well, that and looking at pics and videos of it online, or perhaps even getting a replica, if their self-esteem is low enough. Most of the time, creating an F40 knock-off means sacrificing an otherwise good Toyota MR2, and we are almost certain that a Japanese nimble sports car lies beneath this elongated monstrosity.
The shape of the front fenders and the window line look like those of an MR2, but pretty much everything else has been molded to mimic the design of the iconic Ferrari. It has way more space between the axles, so whoever was behind the project had to do a lot of chopping and welding, yet they couldn’t be bothered about giving it center-locking wheels.
At this point, you might think that the Ferrari F40 limo is for sale, but it’s not, as far as we are aware of anyway, because we found it on Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, accompanied by some hilarious comments. Redditers called it the F404: Ferrari not found, the F foooooorty, the F4T, or F400, for obvious reasons, so after taking a closer look at it in the image gallery shared above, next to pics of the actual F40, you should hit the quoted webpage to have a laugh.