Ogre From Surly Bikes Fits It's Name, Is a Steel Machine Prepared for All-Season Adventure

It would seem as though I'm not the only bicycle rider in the world that wants a machine that can do it all. From grocery shopping to taking a bike-packing trip, even rocking some decent trails, some manufacturers make it their mission to give you just one bicycle for all of it. One such manufacturer is Surly Bikes, a crew from right here in the U.S. driven to create bikes that withstand quite the level of abuse. Best of all, they seem to love steel (Chromoly) as a building material, and one of the reasons you're only being asked to drop $1,700 (€1,586 at current exchange rates) on the Ogre, the touring bike before you.
Yes, folks, that's all Surly is asking you to dish out for this here Ogre. But to understand why you should consider spending this cash on a bike like this is because it's built to be the sort of machine that can do it all. Yet, for a bike to be able to handle any type of riding is a fantasy; bikes are built for specific terrains, and Ogre is no exception to this rule. But it makes one hell of an effort to cover as much ground as possible.
As you're riding along, the steel frame absorbs some of the road's vibrations, but it should also feel like a solid machine to be sitting on. Each tube is double-butted, TIG welded, and the fork sees the same treatment. I don't know about you, but I'd drop a suspension fork on this bike just to smoothen out any hits absorbed by the front. To ensure this bike reaches as many hands as possible, Surly also makes the Ogre suitable for 27.5 in tires and 29 in tires.
it's affordable and built from a material that seems to be coming back onto the cycling stage with a bang, steel. But why should I consider it my go-to bike? Well, if you look closely at the Ogre's frame and fork, you'll see countless mounts to ensure you have everything you need on your next cycling adventure. If there's a bicycle cargo bag on the market designed to hold things like a tent, tools, clothing, foods, you name it, it seems to have a place on the Ogre. Fenders have a place too.
How do you feel about having an Ogre in your possession now? Still, need some help? It's simple. You wake up in the morning, grab your bike, and meet your buddy for coffee and cakes. All fed and caffeinated, you endure the 50 mi (80 km) ride to your destination and whip out your tent, camp stove, and sleeping bag. With everything in place and the sun setting, a campfire is whipped up, and soon it's off to bed. In the morning, you're awoken by chirping birds, warm rays from the sun of a new day, and then it's off to the next leg of your journey. Better now? Thought so.
At the end of the day, it won't dominate downhill tracks or win you the Tour de France, but for a bike that can be used for normal human activities, it seems to go a bit above and beyond what you'll typically find in this price range. Got to love that good ol' American steel!
