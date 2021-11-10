Nismo 400R: A JDM Legend From the 1990s and One of the Rarest GT-R Versions Ever Built

Offset’s Lamborghini Aventador Gets Black Satin Wrap With Baby Blue Accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) It’s no news rappers love owning some of the most expensive vehicles out there. A lot of them flaunt them on social media on a daily basis and Offset and his fellow Migos colleagues are no different. He and Quavo both own some incredible models, and they’re particularly fond of Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini models.Plus, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, also has her share of vehicles, and wastes no opportunity to buy her husband expensive cars. Last year, Cardi presented her husband with a gold-bronze 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster for his 29th birthday. The supercar is one of only 63 ever made to celebrate the founding year of the brand.But this Aventador isn’t the same one, because why wouldn’t he own more? The one he just upgraded with a new wrap is an Aventador S. The couple who buys cars together, stays together, seems to be their motto. The two introduced the new vehicles in late July 2018, when they got two Lambos. Offset’s coupe initially had a bright green Verde Mantis paint, while Cardi B’s Roadster came in a vivid Blu Cepheus finish. You can check out the pictures of their original look in the gallery. Lamborghini Aventador S comes with a 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. With all-wheel drive and all-wheel-steering, the Lambo has 730 horsepower (740 ps) and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm). It accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and its top speed is 217 mph (349 kph).When it comes to the updates, the rapper worked with auto shop Six10 Motoring, which shared some pictures of the result. The page wrote: “Offset been killing the car game for years! His fleet of old cars and new are top notch." They added: "We are talking number 1-600 made type."The picture showed the side of his newly wrapped supercar, sporting a new color.In a different snap, the auto shop added another text, giving a closer look at the Aventador, adding: "Satin black wrap, baby blue accents." A contrasting stripe from the front end to the rear end matches the blue detail on the rims.Rappers usually go to wrappings so they could continue enjoying their favorite car without getting bored with its original paint. Although the Lamborghini looked great with its official color, both he and Quavo seem to have a liking to change the exterior. Quavo recently posted a video of his custom-wrapped Aventador S Roadster , which features pink LED lights on the underside, has “Migo” written on the hood, and his own nickname, "Huncho," on the door.Offset also reposted the picture on his Instagram Stories, but he hasn’t shown if he drove it just yet. The new look doesn't look bad at all though.