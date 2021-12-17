Official Dates Released for the 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

October 14th through the 16th will be the weekend when the third annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will take place. After two successful festivals thus far, the event will grow even larger with more activities and more automotive fun for 2022.
Each year it's been in existence, the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has featured some awesome events like a Concours d'Elegance. Last year it was won by a 1967 Ferrari NART Spyder. The first year it was won by a 1928 Auburn 8-115, so there's lots of variety at the show.
What's really special about the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is its yearly Grand Prix. For 2022, an all-new purpose-built two-mile racetrack will be on display. Both modern and vintage race cars will be on that track during each day of the festival. For those that can't make it to the grounds, a Road Rallye will put the cars on display through Chattanooga.
The key man behind the whole event is Byron Defoor. He and the Fifty Plus Foundation are responsible for putting on the show. Fifty Plus Foundation works to find a cure for Alzheimer's, and all proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival go to the cause.
"We are not only pleased with the success of this year’s Festival, we’re proud to announce that the Festival will return in 2022 on October 14-16,” DeFoor told Racer.com. “October is a perfect time to visit Chattanooga and enjoy the mild fall climate and all the exciting activities the Festival provides. DeFoor added, “Our plans for 2022 include not only the core events that we’ve established since 2019, such as the Concours d’Elegance, the rallye and racing vintage, historic and even contemporary race cars on our uniquely designed racetrack, but many more fan- and family-friendly activities.”
While Chattanooga might not be considered a big automotive hub, it's clear that this festival could change that very soon.
