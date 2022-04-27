Off-Road Racer MX vs ATV Legends Gets Delayed, Collector’s Edition Revealed

Initially slated for a May 24 release, MX vs ATV Legends has been delayed by about a month, developer Rainbow Studios confirmed this week. The game’s new release date is June 28, and based on the initial announcement, MX vs ATV Legends will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).
The next entry in the MX vs ATV series promises the deepest career mode in the franchise history. Also, the game will introduce the all-new Trails Mode, which will allow players to choose their sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.
Along with the new release date, publisher THQ Nordic revealed MX vs ATV Legends Collector’s Edition, which will be available for purchase alongside the standard version of the game. You can find below the contents of the bundle:
It’s important to mention that MX vs ATV Legends Collector’s Edition will only be available on PlayStation 4 (free PlayStation 5 upgrade) and Xbox One / Xbox Series X.
MX vs ATV Legends promises massive new environments and a new career mode where choices may lead to different paths and sponsorship opportunities. The game will also feature multiple customization options for both the rider and vehicles. Also, the folks at Rainbow Studios revealed that their upcoming game will feature a more refined physics system.
In MX vs ATV Legends, players can ride bikes, ATVs, and UTVs on their road to becoming a world-famous professional rider. Apart from the solo mode, the game also features 2-player split-screen, as well as 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
- Detailed MX vs ATV figurine featuring 2021 Yamaha YZ450F bike, a ramp, and two detachable flags (8 in/20cm high)
- Metal sprocket keychain with MX vs ATV branding
- 5 postcard prints
- Special bonus DLC
- Full MX vs ATV Legends game
