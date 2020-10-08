Off-Road Prepped Tesla Model Y Performance Goes for a Track Lap. In the Wet

Could anything be any more inappropriate in this combination? That's a question you should never ask because just like there's always room for better, there's always room for worse too.
Luckily for Kyle, the guy driving the modded Tesla Model Y electric crossover around the track, things never really went further south than they already were. In fact, you could argue he had a lot of fun out there, despite the fact those Toyo tires were designed for a completely different scenario than the one the Tesla was finding itself in at the moment.
If this particular Model Y seems familiar, it could be because you've seen it on our website before. It belongs to a guy called Brian Jenkins who runs his own YouTube channel (i1Tesla) where he does all sorts of things Tesla-related, but mostly focuses on his off-road-ready Model Y.
Brian only made a handful of modifications to the stock Performance model: he fitted a 4" (~10 cm) Mountain Pass lift kit and a set of Toyo A/T III tires riding on 18" Martian Wheels. He also made an overlanding-style roof rack by himself which may not help the Y's off-roading performance, but it sure adds to the artistic impression.
After seeing the army-green Tesla splashing around in the mud nearly two weeks ago, Brian and Kyle decided to get together and see how much these modifications would affect the EV's performance on the track. We all know how important tires are, so expect the A/T Toyos to have a huge impact.
Well, maybe we would have gotten a good idea on how big of a handicap those would pose if the rain hadn't shown up. Now, it's hard to say how much of the 15.5 seconds difference (whoops, spoiler) was down to the rubber and how much to the wet surface. All things considered, it's safe to say the Model Y did a pretty good job, especially if you look at the vehicles it managed to beat that also benefitted from a dry track: Lexus ES330, Ford Escape Hybrid, MINI Cooper SE, Toyota Prius Prime, and, of course, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 2.0 MHEV.
If this particular Model Y seems familiar, it could be because you've seen it on our website before. It belongs to a guy called Brian Jenkins who runs his own YouTube channel (i1Tesla) where he does all sorts of things Tesla-related, but mostly focuses on his off-road-ready Model Y.
Brian only made a handful of modifications to the stock Performance model: he fitted a 4" (~10 cm) Mountain Pass lift kit and a set of Toyo A/T III tires riding on 18" Martian Wheels. He also made an overlanding-style roof rack by himself which may not help the Y's off-roading performance, but it sure adds to the artistic impression.
After seeing the army-green Tesla splashing around in the mud nearly two weeks ago, Brian and Kyle decided to get together and see how much these modifications would affect the EV's performance on the track. We all know how important tires are, so expect the A/T Toyos to have a huge impact.
Well, maybe we would have gotten a good idea on how big of a handicap those would pose if the rain hadn't shown up. Now, it's hard to say how much of the 15.5 seconds difference (whoops, spoiler) was down to the rubber and how much to the wet surface. All things considered, it's safe to say the Model Y did a pretty good job, especially if you look at the vehicles it managed to beat that also benefitted from a dry track: Lexus ES330, Ford Escape Hybrid, MINI Cooper SE, Toyota Prius Prime, and, of course, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 2.0 MHEV.