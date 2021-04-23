Off-Road Modified VW ID.4 SUV to Compete in 1,000-Mile Race, Looks Ready to Win

The recently launched Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV is ready to prove what it can do and show that it’s up to the challenge. A racing challenge, that is. An off-road modified ID.4 1st Edition RWD is set to participate in the upcoming National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 race.
Tanner Foust, professional racer and Volkswagen brand ambassador, and Rhys Millen took on the task of modifying and testing the ID.4 for an extreme environment.
The main thing that needed to be modified was the suspension. Millen and Foust did that by adding rally-style coil-over struts at the wheels, for better shock absorption. Also, 18-inch wheels were used to replace the 19-inch ones, while the 255/70 R 18 tires help with cushioning and wheel travel.
The next step was to add 3.8-inch steel skid plates to the undercarriage and raise the radiator a few inches, for faster cooling and better approach angles.
The interior also had to be modified for racing and that meant replacing the heat, air conditioning and ventilation system with a roll-cage for protection. Safety racing seats and extra screens for important indicators such as battery temperature were added.
Aside from these modifications, the ID.4 will keep its standard 201-horsepower electric motor, drive systems and 82 kWh battery pack. According to Foust, the SUV did best when it was left in its regular drive modes, with traction control. This way, the modified ID.4 proved able to maintain a good speed on different types of terrain.
Charging the SUV throughout the competition is another important aspect the had to be considered. A 50-kW portable fast charger that is powered by a portable biofuel generator was the solution.
The Volkswagen team’s objective is to complete almost 98% of the stages in the loop race without having to recharge. This will demonstrate ID.4’s performance in an extreme environment.
“We worked closely with Volkswagen engineers to find the right driving style for various types of terrain that could hit the balance of speed and battery consumption. It’s early days for competing with electric vehicles, but we already have several ideas of what we’d like to do next year.”, said Foust.
The NORRA race will take place on April 25-29, in Baja, Mexico.
The main thing that needed to be modified was the suspension. Millen and Foust did that by adding rally-style coil-over struts at the wheels, for better shock absorption. Also, 18-inch wheels were used to replace the 19-inch ones, while the 255/70 R 18 tires help with cushioning and wheel travel.
The next step was to add 3.8-inch steel skid plates to the undercarriage and raise the radiator a few inches, for faster cooling and better approach angles.
The interior also had to be modified for racing and that meant replacing the heat, air conditioning and ventilation system with a roll-cage for protection. Safety racing seats and extra screens for important indicators such as battery temperature were added.
Aside from these modifications, the ID.4 will keep its standard 201-horsepower electric motor, drive systems and 82 kWh battery pack. According to Foust, the SUV did best when it was left in its regular drive modes, with traction control. This way, the modified ID.4 proved able to maintain a good speed on different types of terrain.
Charging the SUV throughout the competition is another important aspect the had to be considered. A 50-kW portable fast charger that is powered by a portable biofuel generator was the solution.
The Volkswagen team’s objective is to complete almost 98% of the stages in the loop race without having to recharge. This will demonstrate ID.4’s performance in an extreme environment.
“We worked closely with Volkswagen engineers to find the right driving style for various types of terrain that could hit the balance of speed and battery consumption. It’s early days for competing with electric vehicles, but we already have several ideas of what we’d like to do next year.”, said Foust.
The NORRA race will take place on April 25-29, in Baja, Mexico.