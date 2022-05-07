autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

Off-Grid Wind and Solar Charging Offers a Sustainable Option for EV Use

Home > News > Industry
7 May 2022, 15:04 UTC ·
A start-up electric vehicle charging company has come up with a unique solution for charging vehicles using wind and solar power. Charge Wind is developing the Wind and Solar Tower, a freestanding unit that incorporates both a wind turbine and solar panels along with battery storage to provide grid-free service for electric cars.
Charge Wind is developing the Wind and Solar Tower 9 photos
Charge Wind is developing the Wind and Solar TowerCharge Wind is developing the Wind and Solar TowerCharge Wind is developing the Wind and Solar TowerMagnetic Levitation Bearing technology illustrationIllustration of multi-speed sequential gearbox for wind turbines (patented)Self-cleaning solar panel for Wind and Solar TowerIllustration of Wind and Solar Tower with EV charging points installedAn older prototype of the Wind and Solar Tower without solar panels installed
The towers, better presented to the world back in March, also offer a solution for charging electric vehicles in rural areas or along major highways to facilitate EV road trips. The company says the Wind and Solar Tower is capable of supporting so-called Level 4 DC charging with a flow rate of 380 kW at up to 1,000 volts. At that level, the system delivers 6.333 kW, roughly 22 miles of range, per minute. That works out to over 300 miles of range in 15 minutes.

While current cars don’t have the systems to accommodate that rate, the company says the new 800-volt architecture of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 is a step towards being able to charge vehicles at higher and faster rates than current Level 3 technology.

Also, the higher voltage and kW flow would be ideally suited for charging large electric semi-trucks. In the meantime, Wind Change would also be able to offer more traditional Level 2 and 3 charging capability.

Each of the envisioned charging stations would also be equipped with a one-megawatt storage battery allowing the Wind and Solar Tower to produce and harvest current whenever the wind is blowing, or the sun is out.

While the company has tested a single tower in Pennsylvania over five years, it’s still in the process of securing capital to go into full scale production and deployment of the system. The firm says once the money is in place, the first tower could roll out of production in 13 months.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Charge Wind Wind and Solar Tower charging Wind solar
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories