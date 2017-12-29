autoevolution
 

Oettinger VW Golf 400R Is a Nightmare Police Car

It's not like running from any kind of police car, no matter how slow, is a good idea. However, when they have more power than you, that lump appears in the back of your throat and refuses to go away. Such is the case with this 400 horsepower Golf R that German tuners put together.
Many Golf R owners keep the 2.0-liter turbo stock. And why wouldn't they? After the mid-life facelift, the hatchback has dipped way below the 5-second mark when it comes to sprint times. So the example tuned by Oettinger is probably one of the fastest hatchbacks currently cruising the Autobahn.

Most police cars in Germany are of the 110 HP Golf or 125 HP Passat variety. However, every year, a crazy contraption comes out of the infamous TUNE IT! SAFE! collaborative program between the law and aftermarket specialists.

As you can probably tell by looking at its headlights, this is the Golf 7.5 R, and its 2.0 TSI has been boosted from 310 to 400 HP. Torque has also gone up by 100 Nm to 500 Nm. With launch control and four-wheel drive, she's about as fast as the Mercedes-AMG A45. Who pays for this crazy stuff anyway?

The popular Oettinger body kit, which is even available through some VW dealerships, consists of front and rear spoilers, side skirts, fender inserts and a big trunk wing.

It's been made to stand out using neon paint, which contrasts against the police livery. But the mods don't stop there. We're looking at a massive suspension drop onto Oettinger RXX-Felgen 8.5x20-inch wheels with 235/45 Hankook tires. There are bigger brakes on the car, as well as an aftermarket quad-pipe exhaust system. And, of course, a police car wouldn't be complete without the lights.

We're told that even the sound system is new as well. What do German policemen on patrol in a 400 horsepower Golf R listen to?
